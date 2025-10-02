The Platform Group AG Eyes €1B Sales with Pharma & Optics Expansion

The Platform Group AG has raised its 2026 forecast to EUR 1 billion in sales and EUR 70–80 million in EBITDA.

The increase in forecast is due to three acquisitions in the pharmaceutical sector.

The acquired companies are Pharmosan Group, Vamida mail-order pharmacy, and Apothekia, with an expected sales volume of over EUR 130 million in 2026.

The "Service & Retail Goods" segment will be renamed "Pharma & Service Goods" following these acquisitions.

The Platform Group has also entered agreements to acquire two companies in the "Optics & Hearing" segment, generating sales in the single-digit million range with an EBITDA margin of around 24%.

The transactions are expected to close by the end of 2025, pending approval from antitrust authorities.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,7000EUR and was up +7,54 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,6200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,82 % since publication.





