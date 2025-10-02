The Platform Group AG Eyes €1B Sales with Pharma & Optics Expansion
The Platform Group AG is charting a transformative path with strategic acquisitions, rebranding efforts, and ambitious sales forecasts, positioning itself as a formidable player in the pharmaceutical and service sectors.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has raised its 2026 forecast to EUR 1 billion in sales and EUR 70–80 million in EBITDA.
- The increase in forecast is due to three acquisitions in the pharmaceutical sector.
- The acquired companies are Pharmosan Group, Vamida mail-order pharmacy, and Apothekia, with an expected sales volume of over EUR 130 million in 2026.
- The "Service & Retail Goods" segment will be renamed "Pharma & Service Goods" following these acquisitions.
- The Platform Group has also entered agreements to acquire two companies in the "Optics & Hearing" segment, generating sales in the single-digit million range with an EBITDA margin of around 24%.
- The transactions are expected to close by the end of 2025, pending approval from antitrust authorities.
