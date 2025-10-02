    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    The Platform Group AG Eyes €1B Sales with Pharma & Optics Expansion

    The Platform Group AG is charting a transformative path with strategic acquisitions, rebranding efforts, and ambitious sales forecasts, positioning itself as a formidable player in the pharmaceutical and service sectors.

    • The Platform Group AG has raised its 2026 forecast to EUR 1 billion in sales and EUR 70–80 million in EBITDA.
    • The increase in forecast is due to three acquisitions in the pharmaceutical sector.
    • The acquired companies are Pharmosan Group, Vamida mail-order pharmacy, and Apothekia, with an expected sales volume of over EUR 130 million in 2026.
    • The "Service & Retail Goods" segment will be renamed "Pharma & Service Goods" following these acquisitions.
    • The Platform Group has also entered agreements to acquire two companies in the "Optics & Hearing" segment, generating sales in the single-digit million range with an EBITDA margin of around 24%.
    • The transactions are expected to close by the end of 2025, pending approval from antitrust authorities.

    The next important date, Strategy and Update Session / Registration for virtual participation: http://bit.ly/3VMbz07, at The Platform Group is on 02.10.2025.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,7000EUR and was up +7,54 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,6200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,82 % since publication.


    The Platform Group

