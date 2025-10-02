    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    The Platform Group Eyes EUR 1B Revenue with Pharma Acquisitions

    The Platform Group AG is on a bold trajectory, setting its sights on a EUR 1 billion revenue milestone by 2026, fueled by strategic acquisitions and a revamped business segment.

    • The Platform Group AG aims for EUR 1 billion in revenue by 2026 and has completed three acquisitions in the pharmaceutical sector.
    • The company has expanded and renamed its "Service & Retail Goods" segment to "Pharma & Service Goods."
    • TPG plans additional acquisitions in the "Optics & Hearing" segment in Q4 2025.
    • The acquisitions are expected to contribute over EUR 130 million in revenue in 2026, with an EBITDA margin within TPG's target range.
    • TPG's mid-term guidance for 2026 has been raised, with GMV expected to reach EUR 1.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA projected at EUR 70 million to EUR 80 million.
    • TPG maintains a conservative financing strategy, targeting a leverage ratio between 1.5 and 2.3 for 2025 and 2026.

    The next important date, Strategy and Update Session / Registration for virtual participation: http://bit.ly/3VMbz07, at The Platform Group is on 02.10.2025.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,6100EUR and was up +6,54 % compared with the previous day.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
