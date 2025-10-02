The Platform Group Eyes EUR 1B Revenue with Pharma Acquisitions

The Platform Group AG aims for EUR 1 billion in revenue by 2026 and has completed three acquisitions in the pharmaceutical sector.

The company has expanded and renamed its "Service & Retail Goods" segment to "Pharma & Service Goods."

TPG plans additional acquisitions in the "Optics & Hearing" segment in Q4 2025.

The acquisitions are expected to contribute over EUR 130 million in revenue in 2026, with an EBITDA margin within TPG's target range.

TPG's mid-term guidance for 2026 has been raised, with GMV expected to reach EUR 1.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA projected at EUR 70 million to EUR 80 million.

TPG maintains a conservative financing strategy, targeting a leverage ratio between 1.5 and 2.3 for 2025 and 2026.

