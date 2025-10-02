The Platform Group Eyes EUR 1B Revenue with Pharma Acquisitions
The Platform Group AG is on a bold trajectory, setting its sights on a EUR 1 billion revenue milestone by 2026, fueled by strategic acquisitions and a revamped business segment.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG aims for EUR 1 billion in revenue by 2026 and has completed three acquisitions in the pharmaceutical sector.
- The company has expanded and renamed its "Service & Retail Goods" segment to "Pharma & Service Goods."
- TPG plans additional acquisitions in the "Optics & Hearing" segment in Q4 2025.
- The acquisitions are expected to contribute over EUR 130 million in revenue in 2026, with an EBITDA margin within TPG's target range.
- TPG's mid-term guidance for 2026 has been raised, with GMV expected to reach EUR 1.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA projected at EUR 70 million to EUR 80 million.
- TPG maintains a conservative financing strategy, targeting a leverage ratio between 1.5 and 2.3 for 2025 and 2026.
The next important date, Strategy and Update Session / Registration for virtual participation: http://bit.ly/3VMbz07, at The Platform Group is on 02.10.2025.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,6100EUR and was up +6,54 % compared with the previous day.
day.
+6,42 %
-1,71 %
-10,00 %
-6,71 %
+19,22 %
+133,89 %
-68,97 %
