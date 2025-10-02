The NAGA Group: 2025 Mid-Year Report Reveals Growth & Future Investments

The NAGA Group AG confirmed its preliminary results in the 2025 Half-Year Report, showing a 2.2% increase in group revenues compared to H1 2024.

The company increased marketing investments to enhance brand awareness and customer acquisition amidst a challenging market environment.

NAGA reported 247,565 new registered users in H1 2025, a 49.9% increase from the previous year, and 15,512 newly funded accounts, up 60.8%.

The average client acquisition cost (CAC) decreased by 12.8% to €1,094, while client lifetime value (CLV) fell by 16.0% to €2,608.

Daily trades per active client increased by 50% to 3, and the volume traded rose by 15.4% to €143,586 million.

NAGA operates a financial super app that integrates social trading, stock and crypto investing, and neo banking, serving over 100 countries.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Halbjahresabschluss" to English is "Publication of Half-Year Financial Statements.", at The Naga Group is on 31.10.2025.

The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,6510EUR and was down -1,51 % compared with the previous day.





