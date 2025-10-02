    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Naga Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Naga Group
    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The NAGA Group: 2025 Mid-Year Report Reveals Growth & Future Investments

    In H1 2025, The NAGA Group AG thrived, boosting revenues and user numbers, while slashing acquisition costs, all amid market challenges.

    The NAGA Group: 2025 Mid-Year Report Reveals Growth & Future Investments
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • The NAGA Group AG confirmed its preliminary results in the 2025 Half-Year Report, showing a 2.2% increase in group revenues compared to H1 2024.
    • The company increased marketing investments to enhance brand awareness and customer acquisition amidst a challenging market environment.
    • NAGA reported 247,565 new registered users in H1 2025, a 49.9% increase from the previous year, and 15,512 newly funded accounts, up 60.8%.
    • The average client acquisition cost (CAC) decreased by 12.8% to €1,094, while client lifetime value (CLV) fell by 16.0% to €2,608.
    • Daily trades per active client increased by 50% to 3, and the volume traded rose by 15.4% to €143,586 million.
    • NAGA operates a financial super app that integrates social trading, stock and crypto investing, and neo banking, serving over 100 countries.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Halbjahresabschluss" to English is "Publication of Half-Year Financial Statements.", at The Naga Group is on 31.10.2025.

    The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,6510EUR and was down -1,51 % compared with the previous day.


    The Naga Group

    -1,81 %
    -5,97 %
    -3,08 %
    -6,53 %
    -35,58 %
    -47,50 %
    -72,61 %
    -78,33 %
    ISIN:DE000A161NR7WKN:A161NR





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    The NAGA Group: 2025 Mid-Year Report Reveals Growth & Future Investments In H1 2025, The NAGA Group AG thrived, boosting revenues and user numbers, while slashing acquisition costs, all amid market challenges.