DAX, Canaan (A) (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Canaan (A) (A)
|+26,42 %
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)
|+22,75 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|OHB
|+19,07 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🟥
|Intellego Technologies
|-9,10 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Equifax
|-11,47 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-15,09 %
|Sonstige Technologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|OHB
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|NuGen Medical Devices
|Gesundheitswesen
|Electro Optic Systems
|Elektrogeräte
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|328
|-
|🥈
|DroneShield
|77
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|63
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|60
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|45
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Lang & Schwarz
|32
|Finanzdienstleistungen
Canaan (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: +18,52 %
Platz 1
FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)
Wochenperformance: +0,95 %
Platz 2
OHB
Wochenperformance: +65,14 %
Platz 3
Intellego Technologies
Wochenperformance: +5,79 %
Platz 4
Equifax
Wochenperformance: -6,48 %
Platz 5
Platz 6
OHB
Wochenperformance: +65,14 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +7,02 %
Platz 8
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +215,53 %
Platz 9
NuGen Medical Devices
Wochenperformance: +31,36 %
Platz 10
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance:
Platz 11
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,39 %
Platz 13
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +7,02 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +5,02 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +3,98 %
Platz 17
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: +10,43 %
Platz 18
