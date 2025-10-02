    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAlmonty Industries AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Almonty Industries
    DAX, Canaan (A) (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, Canaan (A) (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: Adobe Stock

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Canaan (A) (A) +26,42 % Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation) +22,75 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 OHB +19,07 % Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Intellego Technologies -9,10 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Equifax -11,47 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 DroneShield -15,09 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 OHB Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Newron Pharmaceuticals Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Critical Infrastructure Technologies Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
      NuGen Medical Devices Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
      Electro Optic Systems Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 328 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield 77 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Newron Pharmaceuticals 63 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 60 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 45 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Lang & Schwarz 32 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    14 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, Canaan (A) (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.