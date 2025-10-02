PLAN-B NET ZERO presents resilience concept combining Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Hydrogen and AI at the D-A-CH Hydrogen Symposium (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Wiener Neustadt/Zug (ots) - At this year's D-A-CH Hydrogen Symposium in Wiener
    Neustadt, the Swiss GreenTech company PLAN-B NET ZERO AG, together with its
    subsidiary PLAN-B NET ZERO BESS GmbH, presented its new concept for enhancing
    energy resilience in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

    The model integrates Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), green hydrogen, and
    artificial intelligence (AI) into a flexible, intelligent energy ecosystem
    designed to stabilise power grids and strengthen supply security.

    Resilience as a new core task of the energy transition

    Power grids in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland are reaching their operational
    limits. Increasingly volatile feed-in from wind and solar, slow grid expansion,
    and growing weather extremes are straining system stability.

    "Traditional grid planning alone is no longer sufficient under these conditions.
    We need intelligent, decentralised systems capable of responding autonomously to
    fluctuations," said Tjark Connor Hennings-Huep, battery systems expert at PLAN-B
    NET ZERO, during his presentation at the symposium.

    The concept presented combines battery storage as short-term balancing assets
    with hydrogen technologies for seasonal energy storage. At the operational
    level, their combination creates technical synergies that improve overall
    efficiency, profitability, and system resilience.

    This integrated system is further enhanced by AI-based forecasting and control
    algorithms, which dynamically balance generation, storage, and consumption in
    real time.

    Batteries and Hydrogen - Partners for Stability

    Rather than viewing the two technologies as competitors, PLAN-B NET ZERO sees
    BESS and hydrogen as complementary building blocks of a resilient energy system:

    BESS can respond within milliseconds to grid fluctuations and absorb short-term
    surpluses or deficits.

    Green hydrogen decouples energy storage from time, enabling long-term storage of
    large volumes that can later be reconverted via fuel cells or hydrogen turbines.

    "Together, these technologies form the bridge to a robust, fully renewable
    energy system, providing additional flexibility and control parameters when
    combined," added Hennings-Huep.

    Regional Energy Hubs as Blueprints

    PLAN-B NET ZERO is pursuing the development of regional energy hubs that
    intelligently connect photovoltaic generation, battery storage, and
    electrolyzers.

    Surplus renewable energy is converted into hydrogen locally, stored, and reused
    as needed.

    Currently, the company is developing a pipeline of approximately 1.3 GWh of
    stand-alone BESS projects, with potential coupling to hydrogen systems under
    evaluation.

    AI-driven energy management systems ensure seamless coordination between all
    components. Predictive models for weather, prices, and grid load automatically
    control charging, discharging, and electrolysis processes, increasing energy
    yield, lowering costs, and enhancing system efficiency.

    Conclusion

    By integrating BESS, hydrogen, and AI, PLAN-B NET ZERO aims to create a
    resilient and climate-neutral energy supply for the DACH region."Our goal is an
    energy system that stabilises itself, digital, decentralised, and decarbonised,"
    summarised Hennings-Huep in Wiener Neustadt.

    About PLAN-B NET ZERO AG

    PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech startup based in Zug, Switzerland. The company
    was founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt and represents the first entry into a
    new industrial category: NEO ENERGY.

    PLAN-B transforms the commodity of sustainable energy into a lifestyle product,
    leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and gamification. The result is a
    lifestyle brand that reimagines energy - powered by intelligent AI optimisation
    and enriched with additional products and services that create real value beyond
    energy itself.

    Contact:

    PLAN-B NET ZERO AG
    Gubelstraße 12
    6300 Zug
    Schweiz

    Julia Schnitger
    mailto:presse@planbnetzero.com
    planbnetzero.com

