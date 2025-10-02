PLAN-B NET ZERO presents resilience concept combining Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Hydrogen and AI at the D-A-CH Hydrogen Symposium (FOTO)

Wiener Neustadt/Zug (ots) - At this year's D-A-CH Hydrogen Symposium in Wiener

Neustadt, the Swiss GreenTech company PLAN-B NET ZERO AG, together with its

subsidiary PLAN-B NET ZERO BESS GmbH, presented its new concept for enhancing

energy resilience in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).



The model integrates Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), green hydrogen, and

artificial intelligence (AI) into a flexible, intelligent energy ecosystem

designed to stabilise power grids and strengthen supply security.





Resilience as a new core task of the energy transition



Power grids in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland are reaching their operational

limits. Increasingly volatile feed-in from wind and solar, slow grid expansion,

and growing weather extremes are straining system stability.



"Traditional grid planning alone is no longer sufficient under these conditions.

We need intelligent, decentralised systems capable of responding autonomously to

fluctuations," said Tjark Connor Hennings-Huep, battery systems expert at PLAN-B

NET ZERO, during his presentation at the symposium.



The concept presented combines battery storage as short-term balancing assets

with hydrogen technologies for seasonal energy storage. At the operational

level, their combination creates technical synergies that improve overall

efficiency, profitability, and system resilience.



This integrated system is further enhanced by AI-based forecasting and control

algorithms, which dynamically balance generation, storage, and consumption in

real time.



Batteries and Hydrogen - Partners for Stability



Rather than viewing the two technologies as competitors, PLAN-B NET ZERO sees

BESS and hydrogen as complementary building blocks of a resilient energy system:



BESS can respond within milliseconds to grid fluctuations and absorb short-term

surpluses or deficits.



Green hydrogen decouples energy storage from time, enabling long-term storage of

large volumes that can later be reconverted via fuel cells or hydrogen turbines.



"Together, these technologies form the bridge to a robust, fully renewable

energy system, providing additional flexibility and control parameters when

combined," added Hennings-Huep.



Regional Energy Hubs as Blueprints



PLAN-B NET ZERO is pursuing the development of regional energy hubs that

intelligently connect photovoltaic generation, battery storage, and

electrolyzers.



Surplus renewable energy is converted into hydrogen locally, stored, and reused

as needed.



Currently, the company is developing a pipeline of approximately 1.3 GWh of

stand-alone BESS projects, with potential coupling to hydrogen systems under

evaluation.



AI-driven energy management systems ensure seamless coordination between all

components. Predictive models for weather, prices, and grid load automatically

control charging, discharging, and electrolysis processes, increasing energy

yield, lowering costs, and enhancing system efficiency.



Conclusion



By integrating BESS, hydrogen, and AI, PLAN-B NET ZERO aims to create a

resilient and climate-neutral energy supply for the DACH region."Our goal is an

energy system that stabilises itself, digital, decentralised, and decarbonised,"

summarised Hennings-Huep in Wiener Neustadt.



About PLAN-B NET ZERO AG



PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech startup based in Zug, Switzerland. The company

was founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt and represents the first entry into a

new industrial category: NEO ENERGY.



PLAN-B transforms the commodity of sustainable energy into a lifestyle product,

leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and gamification. The result is a

lifestyle brand that reimagines energy - powered by intelligent AI optimisation

and enriched with additional products and services that create real value beyond

energy itself.



