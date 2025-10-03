    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBYD AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu BYD
    285 Aufrufe 285 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DroneShield, DroneShield & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Robert - stock.adobe.com

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 DroneShield +9,11 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Canaan (A) (A) +8,85 % Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tepco +6,59 % Versorger Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 BYD -3,20 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Trip Com Group -4,11 % Internet Nachrichten
    🟥 Ryohin Keikaku -8,98 % Einzelhandel Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 NuGen Medical Devices Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tilray Brands Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Xiaomi Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      BYD Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      NIO Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DroneShield 45 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Silber 35 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tesla 32 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      ThyssenKrupp 30 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 27 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      SILTRONIC AG 20 Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    DroneShield, DroneShield & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.