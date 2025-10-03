Lonza Group Taps Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff for Board Role
Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff is set to join Lonza's Board, enhancing its leadership with her vast expertise, as the company continues its strategic evolution in the healthcare sector.
- Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff has been nominated as an Independent Member of the Lonza Board, subject to election at the AGM in May 2026.
- If elected, she will also serve as Vice-Chair of the Board and a member of the Remuneration Committee.
- Jürgen Steinemann and Barbara Richmond will not seek re-election at the 2026 AGM after completing their maximum tenures.
- Claudia has extensive experience on various boards, including Roche Holdings and Prudential Corporation, and has a background in global healthcare from her time at McKinsey & Company.
- The planned Board changes reflect a structured approach to succession planning, with Marion Helmes set to become Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee.
- Lonza Group is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization in the healthcare sector, generating CHF 3.6 billion in sales in the first half of 2025.
