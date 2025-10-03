Lonza Group Taps Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff for Board Role

Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff has been nominated as an Independent Member of the Lonza Board, subject to election at the AGM in May 2026.

If elected, she will also serve as Vice-Chair of the Board and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Jürgen Steinemann and Barbara Richmond will not seek re-election at the 2026 AGM after completing their maximum tenures.

Claudia has extensive experience on various boards, including Roche Holdings and Prudential Corporation, and has a background in global healthcare from her time at McKinsey & Company.

The planned Board changes reflect a structured approach to succession planning, with Marion Helmes set to become Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee.

Lonza Group is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization in the healthcare sector, generating CHF 3.6 billion in sales in the first half of 2025.

The next important date at Lonza Group is on 21.10.2025.

