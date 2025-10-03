    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThyssenKrupp AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ThyssenKrupp
    DAX, OHB & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Roland Weihrauch - dpa

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 OHB +33,84 % Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Plug Power +26,60 % Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Ovid Therapeutics +22,14 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 Kuaishou Technology Registered (B) -6,67 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Centrotherm Photovoltaics -16,58 % Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Intellego Technologies -17,76 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 OHB Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Plug Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Ballard Power Systems Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      NIO Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Palantir Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Golden Cross Resources Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 209 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Newron Pharmaceuticals 62 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 ThyssenKrupp 30 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 29 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      InnoCan Pharma Corporation 28 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      POET Technologies 24 Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, OHB & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.