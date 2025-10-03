DAX, OHB & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|OHB
|+33,84 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🥈
|Plug Power
|+26,60 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Ovid Therapeutics
|+22,14 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Kuaishou Technology Registered (B)
|-6,67 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Centrotherm Photovoltaics
|-16,58 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Intellego Technologies
|-17,76 %
|Sonstige Technologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|OHB
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🥈
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Ballard Power Systems
|Erneuerbare Energien
|NIO
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Palantir
|Informationstechnologie
|Golden Cross Resources
|Stahl und Bergbau
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|209
|-
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|62
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|ThyssenKrupp
|30
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Silber
|29
|Rohstoffe
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|28
|Pharmaindustrie
|POET Technologies
|24
|Erneuerbare Energien
OHB
Wochenperformance: +64,18 %
Platz 1
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: +17,58 %
Platz 2
Ovid Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +21,95 %
Platz 3
Kuaishou Technology Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: +15,07 %
Platz 4
Centrotherm Photovoltaics
Wochenperformance: +3,64 %
Platz 5
Intellego Technologies
Wochenperformance: -11,19 %
Platz 6
OHB
Wochenperformance: +64,18 %
Platz 7
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: +17,58 %
Platz 8
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: -1,52 %
Platz 9
NIO
Wochenperformance: +3,11 %
Platz 10
Palantir
Wochenperformance: +4,30 %
Platz 11
Golden Cross Resources
Wochenperformance: +22,04 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,89 %
Platz 13
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +24,16 %
Platz 14
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +3,78 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +5,03 %
Platz 16
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: +19,77 %
Platz 17
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +3,43 %
Platz 18
