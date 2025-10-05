Insider-Trades: Directors' Dealings – Die wichtigsten Transaktionen - KW 40/25
In diesem Format beleuchtet wallstreetONLINE die Directors' Dealings von deutschen börsengelisteten Unternehmen. Wir schauen uns einmal wöchentlich die Transaktionen von Vorstands- und Aufsichtsratsmitgliedern sowie leitenden Angestellten an. Dabei listen wir die bedeutendsten Käufe und Verkäufe auf und ranken sie, um Ihnen einen Einblick in die Strategien und Erwartungen der Unternehmensinsider zu geben.
Insiderkäufe vom 29.09.25 bis 05.10.25
|Unternehmen
|Anzahl
|Volumen
|Stücke
|4
|178,54 Tsd.€
|3,50 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|144,60 Tsd.$
|10,00 Tsd. Stk.
|2
|142,70 Tsd.€
|16,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|122,96 Tsd.€
|351,31 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|95,88 Tsd.€
|6,50 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|70,00 Tsd.€
|2,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|42,00 Tsd.€
|6,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|21,20 Tsd.€
|1.000 Stk.
|1
|7,00 Tsd.$
|100 Stk.
|1
|1,25 Tsd.€
|500 Stk.
Insiderverkäufe vom 29.09.25 bis 05.10.25
|Unternehmen
|Anzahl
|Volumen
|Stücke
|1
|24,16 Mio.$
|2,00 Mio. Stk.
|1
|13,68 Mio.$
|75,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|3,64 Mio.$
|596,36 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|1,51 Mio.$
|122,73 Tsd. Stk.
|2
|1,28 Mio.€
|475,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|856,60 Tsd.$
|10,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|464,57 Tsd.€
|9,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|125,75 Tsd.$
|25,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|109,10 Tsd.$
|10,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|5,85 Tsd.$
|73 Stk.
Cipher Mining
Wochenperformance: +14,90 %
Platz 1
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: +6,93 %
Platz 2
UWM Holdings Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -4,78 %
Platz 3
UiPath Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +5,49 %
Platz 4
Ad Pepper Media International
Wochenperformance: -13,84 %
Platz 5
SEI Investments Company
Wochenperformance: -1,37 %
Platz 6
init innovation in traffic systems
Wochenperformance: -4,98 %
Platz 7
Brenntag
Wochenperformance: +7,24 %
Platz 8
UMH Properties
Wochenperformance: -0,79 %
Platz 9
Deutz
Wochenperformance: +1,43 %
Platz 10
Epsilon Energy
Wochenperformance: -0,77 %
Platz 11
Your Family Entertainment
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 12
Red Cat Holdings
Wochenperformance: +13,23 %
Platz 13
Evonik Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,40 %
Platz 14
Daimler Truck Holding
Wochenperformance: -1,93 %
Platz 15
LPKF Laser & Electronics
Wochenperformance: +3,43 %
Platz 16
Blue Cap
Wochenperformance: +7,00 %
Platz 17
Stock Yards Bancorp
Wochenperformance: -2,87 %
Platz 18
Arcellx
Wochenperformance: +9,06 %
Platz 19
learnd Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -11,90 %
Platz 20
