    In diesem Format beleuchtet wallstreetONLINE die Directors' Dealings von deutschen börsengelisteten Unternehmen. Wir schauen uns einmal wöchentlich die Transaktionen von Vorstands- und Aufsichtsratsmitgliedern sowie leitenden Angestellten an. Dabei listen wir die bedeutendsten Käufe und Verkäufe auf und ranken sie, um Ihnen einen Einblick in die Strategien und Erwartungen der Unternehmensinsider zu geben.

    Insider-Trades: Directors' Dealings – Die wichtigsten Transaktionen - KW 40/25
    Insiderkäufe vom 29.09.25 bis 05.10.25

    Unternehmen Anzahl Volumen Stücke
    Brenntag SE
    		4 178,54 Tsd. 3,50 Tsd. Stk.
    UMH Properties
    		1 144,60 Tsd.$ 10,00 Tsd. Stk.
    DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
    		2 142,70 Tsd. 16,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
    		1 122,96 Tsd. 351,31 Tsd. Stk.
    Evonik Industries AG
    		1 95,88 Tsd. 6,50 Tsd. Stk.
    Daimler Truck Holding AG
    		1 70,00 Tsd. 2,00 Tsd. Stk.
    LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
    		1 42,00 Tsd. 6,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Blue Cap AG
    		1 21,20 Tsd. 1.000 Stk.
    Stock Yards Bancorp
    		1 7,00 Tsd.$ 100 Stk.
    learnd SE
    		1 1,25 Tsd. 500 Stk.

    Insiderverkäufe vom 29.09.25 bis 05.10.25

    Unternehmen Anzahl Volumen Stücke
    Cipher Mining
    		1 24,16 Mio.$ 2,00 Mio. Stk.
    NVIDIA
    		1 13,68 Mio.$ 75,00 Tsd. Stk.
    UWM Holdings Registered (A)
    		1 3,64 Mio.$ 596,36 Tsd. Stk.
    UiPath Registered (A)
    		1 1,51 Mio.$ 122,73 Tsd. Stk.
    ad pepper media International N.V.
    		2 1,28 Mio. 475,00 Tsd. Stk.
    SEI Investments Company
    		1 856,60 Tsd.$ 10,00 Tsd. Stk.
    init innovation in traffic systems SE
    		1 464,57 Tsd. 9,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Epsilon Energy
    		1 125,75 Tsd.$ 25,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Red Cat Holdings
    		1 109,10 Tsd.$ 10,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Arcellx
    		1 5,85 Tsd.$ 73 Stk.



    Verfasst von Directors Dealings
