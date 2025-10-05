Wirtschaft
Bundeswehr bekommt 20 neue Eurofighter für 3,75 Milliarden Euro
Foto: Eurofighter (Archiv), via dts Nachrichtenagentur
Berlin (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Die Bundeswehr soll 20 neue Eurofighter-Kampfjets erhalten. Das geht aus einer Vorlage für den Haushaltsausschuss des Bundestages hervor, über die das Nachrichtenmagazin "Politico" berichtet. Das Volumen der Bestellung beläuft sich demnach auf 3,75 Milliarden Euro - dabei geht es um die Lieferung der Kampfflugzeuge, aber auch um 52 Triebwerke und weitere Ersatzteile.
Der Haushaltsausschuss des Parlaments soll in dieser Woche grünes Licht für die Beschaffung geben. Die erste der Maschinen soll 2031 geliefert werden, die letzten fünf im Jahr 2034.
Der Haushaltsausschuss des Parlaments soll in dieser Woche grünes Licht für die Beschaffung geben. Die erste der Maschinen soll 2031 geliefert werden, die letzten fünf im Jahr 2034.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
Bei der Bestellung handelt es sich um die fünfte Eurofighter-Tranche. Der damalige Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz hatte bereits 2024 den Kauf von 20 dieser Flugzeuge angekündigt. Zuvor hatte Airbus gefordert, dass bis zu 50 Eurofighter bestellt werden, um so einen Produktionsstopp in Deutschland vermeiden zu können. Nun will es die Bundesregierung es aber wohl bei 20 Maschinen belassen.
Mit den neuen Eurofightern will die Bundeswehr die Zeit bis 2040 überbrücken. Dann soll das deutsch-französisch-spanische Kampfflugzeug FCAS eingeführt werden. Dessen Entwicklung steht jedoch gerade auf der Kippe. Die Bundeswehr verfügt aktuell über 138 Eurofighter. Sie werden unter anderem für die Sicherung des Luftraums an der Nato-Ostflanke eingesetzt.
Mit den neuen Eurofightern will die Bundeswehr die Zeit bis 2040 überbrücken. Dann soll das deutsch-französisch-spanische Kampfflugzeug FCAS eingeführt werden. Dessen Entwicklung steht jedoch gerade auf der Kippe. Die Bundeswehr verfügt aktuell über 138 Eurofighter. Sie werden unter anderem für die Sicherung des Luftraums an der Nato-Ostflanke eingesetzt.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Hobbydigger schrieb 17.04.25, 17:43
Deutsche Bank Research hat Airbus auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 183 Euro belassen. Andere Kursziele 175-205 . Airbus wird u.a. auch von weiteren Aufträgen profitieren. China hat bereits mitgeteilt keine Flugzeuge mehr bei Boeing zu bestellen.mitdiskutieren »
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-04/65148071-deutsche-bank-research-stuft-airbus-auf-buy-322.htm
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-04/65148071-deutsche-bank-research-stuft-airbus-auf-buy-322.htm
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
Int_Bilanzbuchhalter schrieb 04.04.25, 07:02
Im Foreign Trade Barriers Report der US-Regierung werden auf Seite 158 die Subventionen für Airbus beanstandet.mitdiskutieren »
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte