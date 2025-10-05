    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Bundeswehr bekommt 20 neue Eurofighter für 3,75 Milliarden Euro

    Foto: Eurofighter (Archiv), via dts Nachrichtenagentur
    Berlin (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Die Bundeswehr soll 20 neue Eurofighter-Kampfjets erhalten. Das geht aus einer Vorlage für den Haushaltsausschuss des Bundestages hervor, über die das Nachrichtenmagazin "Politico" berichtet. Das Volumen der Bestellung beläuft sich demnach auf 3,75 Milliarden Euro - dabei geht es um die Lieferung der Kampfflugzeuge, aber auch um 52 Triebwerke und weitere Ersatzteile.

    Der Haushaltsausschuss des Parlaments soll in dieser Woche grünes Licht für die Beschaffung geben. Die erste der Maschinen soll 2031 geliefert werden, die letzten fünf im Jahr 2034.

    Bei der Bestellung handelt es sich um die fünfte Eurofighter-Tranche. Der damalige Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz hatte bereits 2024 den Kauf von 20 dieser Flugzeuge angekündigt. Zuvor hatte Airbus gefordert, dass bis zu 50 Eurofighter bestellt werden, um so einen Produktionsstopp in Deutschland vermeiden zu können. Nun will es die Bundesregierung es aber wohl bei 20 Maschinen belassen.

    Mit den neuen Eurofightern will die Bundeswehr die Zeit bis 2040 überbrücken. Dann soll das deutsch-französisch-spanische Kampfflugzeug FCAS eingeführt werden. Dessen Entwicklung steht jedoch gerade auf der Kippe. Die Bundeswehr verfügt aktuell über 138 Eurofighter. Sie werden unter anderem für die Sicherung des Luftraums an der Nato-Ostflanke eingesetzt.

    Verfasst von Redaktion dts
