Redcare Pharmacy Boosts Outlook After Strong Q3 Sales

Redcare Pharmacy reported a 25% increase in total sales for Q3, reaching EUR 719 million.

Year-to-date (YTD) total sales rose by 27% to EUR 2.15 billion.

Non-Rx sales grew by 17% to EUR 448 million in Q3, and YTD sales increased by 18% to EUR 1.4 billion.

Rx sales in Germany surged by 82% to EUR 126 million in Q3, with YTD sales up 122% to EUR 348 million.

The number of active customers increased by 0.2 million, totaling 13.7 million, with a net promoter score (NPS) exceeding 70.

Redcare Pharmacy reaffirmed its full-year guidance following strong Q3 performance and positive growth trends.

The next important date, Interim Report Q3 2025, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.10.2025.

