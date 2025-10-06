FLOKI Launches It's First Crypto ETP
London (ots) - Floki Token Gains European Market Entry with First
Exchange-Traded Product (ETP)
Valour has launched the first exchange-traded product (ETP) tied to the Floki
token, marking the cryptocurrency's debut on a regulated European market.
The product, Valour Floki SEK, is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market and
provides both institutional and retail investors with secure, regulated access
to FLOKI, the native token of the Floki ecosystem. It is the first ETP linked to
a project on the BNB Chain other than Binance's own token.
Valour Floki SEK tracks FLOKI, which is used across the Floki ecosystem for
payments, governance, staking, and access to services including decentralised
finance platforms, an NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla, and educational
resources through the University of Floki. The token is supported by a global
community and is available on major exchanges including Binance, Coinbase,
Kraken, and Bitstamp.
The certificate, issued by Valour Inc, has no expiry date and charges a
management fee of 1.9 percent. It is traded in Swedish kronor, with a current
price of 16.33 SEK, and is listed on core brokerage platforms Avanza, Nordnet
and many more . Assets under management total 100,000 SEK.
Valour said its certificate product line is fully hedged by the underlying
digital assets, with custody provided by licensed institutions such as Copper.
The firm's base prospectuses are approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory
Authority, ensuring compliance with EU requirements for clarity and
transparency.
The launch aligns with what Floki's developers describe as a growing push for
mainstream adoption. They expect regulated products such as the Valour Floki SEK
to broaden the token's reach among both retail and institutional investors.
Available on the brokerages Avanza, Nordnet, comdirect, ING, Scalable Capital,
Degiro and justTRADE.
BörsenBot schrieb 20.07.25, 08:00
Am 14.07.2025 hat Brian Armstrong 165.443 Aktien, zu einem Kurs von 395,82 USD verkauft.
Quelle: Coinbase Insidertrades
SKB1 schrieb 23.06.25, 19:25
Coinbase ist wohl derzeit global die am breitesten aufgestellte Krypto-Börse.
Coinbase baut seine weltweite Marktposition gerade massiv aus und hebt sich damit deutlich von anderen Börsen ab. Warum?
1. NASDAQ-Listing:
Coinbase ist als einzige große Spot-Krypto-Börse vollständig an der NASDAQ gelistet. Das bedeutet geprüfte Quartalsberichte, SEC-Regulierung und maximale Transparenz -ein Vertrauensvorsprung gegenüber nicht börsennotierten Konkurrenten wie Binance oder OKX.
2. MiCA-Lizenz für die EU (Siehe Link):
Als erste US-Krypto-Börse hat Coinbase jetzt eine MiCA-Lizenz in Luxemburg erhalten. Damit darf Coinbase rechtssicher in allen 27 EU-Ländern Krypto-Dienste anbieten — ohne Extragenehmigungen. Das öffnet den riesigen europäischen Markt (~450 Millionen Menschen) auf einen Schlag.
3. Globales Service-Portfolio:
Coinbase bietet neben dem klassischen Spot-Handel auch Custody, Prime Brokerage und institutionelle Lösungen an - weltweit. Damit deckt es sowohl den Retail- als auch den institutionellen Bereich umfassend ab.
Kurz gesagt:
=> Coinbase kombiniert US-Börsenstandard + EU-Regulierungsführerschaft + globale Services.
=> Kein anderer Anbieter vereint derzeit diese Breite und Tiefe an Compliance, Marktzugang und Reputation.
=> Für Investoren, Trader und Institutionelle ist Coinbase damit aktuell das Unternehmen mit der stabilsten und vertrauenswürdigsten Basis in der globalen Krypto-Branche.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/stocks/COIN/pressreleases/32987855/coinbase-coin-becomes-first-u-s-crypto-exchange-licensed-under-eus-new-mica-rules/
Coinbase baut seine weltweite Marktposition gerade massiv aus und hebt sich damit deutlich von anderen Börsen ab. Warum?
1. NASDAQ-Listing:
Coinbase ist als einzige große Spot-Krypto-Börse vollständig an der NASDAQ gelistet. Das bedeutet geprüfte Quartalsberichte, SEC-Regulierung und maximale Transparenz -ein Vertrauensvorsprung gegenüber nicht börsennotierten Konkurrenten wie Binance oder OKX.
2. MiCA-Lizenz für die EU (Siehe Link):
Als erste US-Krypto-Börse hat Coinbase jetzt eine MiCA-Lizenz in Luxemburg erhalten. Damit darf Coinbase rechtssicher in allen 27 EU-Ländern Krypto-Dienste anbieten — ohne Extragenehmigungen. Das öffnet den riesigen europäischen Markt (~450 Millionen Menschen) auf einen Schlag.
3. Globales Service-Portfolio:
Coinbase bietet neben dem klassischen Spot-Handel auch Custody, Prime Brokerage und institutionelle Lösungen an - weltweit. Damit deckt es sowohl den Retail- als auch den institutionellen Bereich umfassend ab.
Kurz gesagt:
=> Coinbase kombiniert US-Börsenstandard + EU-Regulierungsführerschaft + globale Services.
=> Kein anderer Anbieter vereint derzeit diese Breite und Tiefe an Compliance, Marktzugang und Reputation.
=> Für Investoren, Trader und Institutionelle ist Coinbase damit aktuell das Unternehmen mit der stabilsten und vertrauenswürdigsten Basis in der globalen Krypto-Branche.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/stocks/COIN/pressreleases/32987855/coinbase-coin-becomes-first-u-s-crypto-exchange-licensed-under-eus-new-mica-rules/
artfis schrieb 15.05.25, 17:54
Welch Zufall, dass die Story gerade kurz vor dem kleinen Verfallstag Morgen und gerade nach so einem starkem Anstieg und dazu noch kurz vor der Aufnahme am Montag in dem S&P 500 kommt! Da freut sich so mancher Fond der das Papier bis Freitag zum Börsenschluss aufnehmen muss. Da wird so mancher dankbar dafür sein. 🤒
