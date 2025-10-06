FLOKI Launches It's First Crypto ETP

London (ots) - Floki Token Gains European Market Entry with First

Exchange-Traded Product (ETP)



Valour has launched the first exchange-traded product (ETP) tied to the Floki

token, marking the cryptocurrency's debut on a regulated European market.



The product, Valour Floki SEK, is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market and

provides both institutional and retail investors with secure, regulated access

to FLOKI, the native token of the Floki ecosystem. It is the first ETP linked to

a project on the BNB Chain other than Binance's own token.





Valour Floki SEK tracks FLOKI, which is used across the Floki ecosystem forpayments, governance, staking, and access to services including decentralisedfinance platforms, an NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla, and educationalresources through the University of Floki. The token is supported by a globalcommunity and is available on major exchanges including Binance, Coinbase,Kraken, and Bitstamp.The certificate, issued by Valour Inc, has no expiry date and charges amanagement fee of 1.9 percent. It is traded in Swedish kronor, with a currentprice of 16.33 SEK, and is listed on core brokerage platforms Avanza, Nordnetand many more . Assets under management total 100,000 SEK.Valour said its certificate product line is fully hedged by the underlyingdigital assets, with custody provided by licensed institutions such as Copper.The firm's base prospectuses are approved by the Swedish Financial SupervisoryAuthority, ensuring compliance with EU requirements for clarity andtransparency.The launch aligns with what Floki's developers describe as a growing push formainstream adoption. They expect regulated products such as the Valour Floki SEKto broaden the token's reach among both retail and institutional investors.Available on the brokerages Avanza, Nordnet, comdirect, ING, Scalable Capital,Degiro and justTRADE.