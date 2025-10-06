    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCoinbase AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Coinbase
    FLOKI Launches It's First Crypto ETP

    London (ots) - Floki Token Gains European Market Entry with First
    Exchange-Traded Product (ETP)

    Valour has launched the first exchange-traded product (ETP) tied to the Floki
    token, marking the cryptocurrency's debut on a regulated European market.

    The product, Valour Floki SEK, is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market and
    provides both institutional and retail investors with secure, regulated access
    to FLOKI, the native token of the Floki ecosystem. It is the first ETP linked to
    a project on the BNB Chain other than Binance's own token.

    Valour Floki SEK tracks FLOKI, which is used across the Floki ecosystem for
    payments, governance, staking, and access to services including decentralised
    finance platforms, an NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla, and educational
    resources through the University of Floki. The token is supported by a global
    community and is available on major exchanges including Binance, Coinbase,
    Kraken, and Bitstamp.

    The certificate, issued by Valour Inc, has no expiry date and charges a
    management fee of 1.9 percent. It is traded in Swedish kronor, with a current
    price of 16.33 SEK, and is listed on core brokerage platforms Avanza, Nordnet
    and many more . Assets under management total 100,000 SEK.

    Valour said its certificate product line is fully hedged by the underlying
    digital assets, with custody provided by licensed institutions such as Copper.
    The firm's base prospectuses are approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory
    Authority, ensuring compliance with EU requirements for clarity and
    transparency.

    The launch aligns with what Floki's developers describe as a growing push for
    mainstream adoption. They expect regulated products such as the Valour Floki SEK
    to broaden the token's reach among both retail and institutional investors.

    Available on the brokerages Avanza, Nordnet, comdirect, ING, Scalable Capital,
    Degiro and justTRADE.

    6 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
