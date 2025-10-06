    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Motel One takes over seven Flemings Hotels / The hotel group plans to drive future growth through acquisitions

    Munich (ots) - The Motel One Group continues its consistent growth trajectory
    and is taking over the operation of a total of seven hotels in prime city-center
    locations in Germany and Austria through two acquisitions. With the new
    properties in Munich, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Vienna, the group is further
    strengthening its position in the DACH region.

    The hotels, currently operated under the Flemings brand, will undergo extensive
    renovations and a complete redesign before reopening in 2026 under the Motel One
    and The Cloud One Hotels brands. This targeted expansion allows the group to
    broaden its portfolio in highly attractive metropolitan areas, catering to
    different guest segments.

    "Acquisitions will be a key component of our future growth strategy. Through
    targeted takeovers, we can accelerate our growth in established markets and
    central locations while continuing to offer our guests premium sites with the
    high quality they have come to expect," explains Stefan Lenze, Co-CEO of the
    Motel One Group.

    "We have found the right partner in Motel One to optimally reposition this hotel
    portfolio and fully unlock the potential of these excellent properties," adds
    Filip Blodinger, Managing Director of Flemings Asset Management, which manages
    the hotels on behalf of the owners. "We look forward to working together and to
    the successful further development of these locations."

    With targeted acquisitions, Motel One aims to accelerate its growth pace and
    expand its international footprint. The decisive factor is that each project
    fits the brand while continuing to offer guests prime locations and the
    consistently high level of quality associated with Motel One.

    The hotels will be renovated while remaining in operation. As part of the
    acquisition, the Motel One Group will take over the employees of the Flemings
    Hotels. The properties will remain in the ownership of their current owners. The
    transactions are subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities.

    About Motel One Group

    Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Munich, Motel One has received numerous
    awards for its innovative concept and is regarded as the pioneer of the budget
    design hotel segment. As of June 2025, the company operates 100 hotels with a
    total of 28,197 rooms across 13 countries. Motel One stands for a unique
    combination of fair prices, stylish design, and exceptional comfort, setting new
    standards in the budget design hotel category. The hotels are characterized by
    their central locations, modern rooms with high-quality amenities, and inviting
    public areas featuring sophisticated design and art. In 2022, Motel One GmbH
    launched its second lifestyle brand, The Cloud One Hotels.

    Contact:

    Motel One
    Inken Mende
    Director Corporate Communications & PR
    Tegernseer Landstraße 165, 81539 München
    Tel.: +49 89665025-818
    E-Mail: mailto:imende@motel-one.com
    Internet: http://www.motel-one.com    

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/31948/6131785
    OTS: Motel One GmbH




