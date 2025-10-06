Motel One takes over seven Flemings Hotels / The hotel group plans to drive future growth through acquisitions

Munich (ots) - The Motel One Group continues its consistent growth trajectory

and is taking over the operation of a total of seven hotels in prime city-center

locations in Germany and Austria through two acquisitions. With the new

properties in Munich, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Vienna, the group is further

strengthening its position in the DACH region.



The hotels, currently operated under the Flemings brand, will undergo extensive

renovations and a complete redesign before reopening in 2026 under the Motel One

and The Cloud One Hotels brands. This targeted expansion allows the group to

broaden its portfolio in highly attractive metropolitan areas, catering to

different guest segments.





"Acquisitions will be a key component of our future growth strategy. Through

targeted takeovers, we can accelerate our growth in established markets and

central locations while continuing to offer our guests premium sites with the

high quality they have come to expect," explains Stefan Lenze, Co-CEO of the

Motel One Group.



"We have found the right partner in Motel One to optimally reposition this hotel

portfolio and fully unlock the potential of these excellent properties," adds

Filip Blodinger, Managing Director of Flemings Asset Management, which manages

the hotels on behalf of the owners. "We look forward to working together and to

the successful further development of these locations."



With targeted acquisitions, Motel One aims to accelerate its growth pace and

expand its international footprint. The decisive factor is that each project

fits the brand while continuing to offer guests prime locations and the

consistently high level of quality associated with Motel One.



The hotels will be renovated while remaining in operation. As part of the

acquisition, the Motel One Group will take over the employees of the Flemings

Hotels. The properties will remain in the ownership of their current owners. The

transactions are subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities.



About Motel One Group



Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Munich, Motel One has received numerous

awards for its innovative concept and is regarded as the pioneer of the budget

design hotel segment. As of June 2025, the company operates 100 hotels with a

total of 28,197 rooms across 13 countries. Motel One stands for a unique

combination of fair prices, stylish design, and exceptional comfort, setting new

standards in the budget design hotel category. The hotels are characterized by

their central locations, modern rooms with high-quality amenities, and inviting

public areas featuring sophisticated design and art. In 2022, Motel One GmbH

launched its second lifestyle brand, The Cloud One Hotels.



Contact:



Motel One

Inken Mende

Director Corporate Communications & PR

Tegernseer Landstraße 165, 81539 München

Tel.: +49 89665025-818

E-Mail: mailto:imende@motel-one.com

Internet: http://www.motel-one.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/31948/6131785

OTS: Motel One GmbH







