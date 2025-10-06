Motel One takes over seven Flemings Hotels / The hotel group plans to drive future growth through acquisitions
Munich (ots) - The Motel One Group continues its consistent growth trajectory
and is taking over the operation of a total of seven hotels in prime city-center
locations in Germany and Austria through two acquisitions. With the new
properties in Munich, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Vienna, the group is further
strengthening its position in the DACH region.
The hotels, currently operated under the Flemings brand, will undergo extensive
renovations and a complete redesign before reopening in 2026 under the Motel One
and The Cloud One Hotels brands. This targeted expansion allows the group to
broaden its portfolio in highly attractive metropolitan areas, catering to
different guest segments.
and is taking over the operation of a total of seven hotels in prime city-center
locations in Germany and Austria through two acquisitions. With the new
properties in Munich, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Vienna, the group is further
strengthening its position in the DACH region.
The hotels, currently operated under the Flemings brand, will undergo extensive
renovations and a complete redesign before reopening in 2026 under the Motel One
and The Cloud One Hotels brands. This targeted expansion allows the group to
broaden its portfolio in highly attractive metropolitan areas, catering to
different guest segments.
"Acquisitions will be a key component of our future growth strategy. Through
targeted takeovers, we can accelerate our growth in established markets and
central locations while continuing to offer our guests premium sites with the
high quality they have come to expect," explains Stefan Lenze, Co-CEO of the
Motel One Group.
"We have found the right partner in Motel One to optimally reposition this hotel
portfolio and fully unlock the potential of these excellent properties," adds
Filip Blodinger, Managing Director of Flemings Asset Management, which manages
the hotels on behalf of the owners. "We look forward to working together and to
the successful further development of these locations."
With targeted acquisitions, Motel One aims to accelerate its growth pace and
expand its international footprint. The decisive factor is that each project
fits the brand while continuing to offer guests prime locations and the
consistently high level of quality associated with Motel One.
The hotels will be renovated while remaining in operation. As part of the
acquisition, the Motel One Group will take over the employees of the Flemings
Hotels. The properties will remain in the ownership of their current owners. The
transactions are subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities.
About Motel One Group
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Munich, Motel One has received numerous
awards for its innovative concept and is regarded as the pioneer of the budget
design hotel segment. As of June 2025, the company operates 100 hotels with a
total of 28,197 rooms across 13 countries. Motel One stands for a unique
combination of fair prices, stylish design, and exceptional comfort, setting new
standards in the budget design hotel category. The hotels are characterized by
their central locations, modern rooms with high-quality amenities, and inviting
public areas featuring sophisticated design and art. In 2022, Motel One GmbH
launched its second lifestyle brand, The Cloud One Hotels.
Contact:
Motel One
Inken Mende
Director Corporate Communications & PR
Tegernseer Landstraße 165, 81539 München
Tel.: +49 89665025-818
E-Mail: mailto:imende@motel-one.com
Internet: http://www.motel-one.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/31948/6131785
OTS: Motel One GmbH
targeted takeovers, we can accelerate our growth in established markets and
central locations while continuing to offer our guests premium sites with the
high quality they have come to expect," explains Stefan Lenze, Co-CEO of the
Motel One Group.
"We have found the right partner in Motel One to optimally reposition this hotel
portfolio and fully unlock the potential of these excellent properties," adds
Filip Blodinger, Managing Director of Flemings Asset Management, which manages
the hotels on behalf of the owners. "We look forward to working together and to
the successful further development of these locations."
With targeted acquisitions, Motel One aims to accelerate its growth pace and
expand its international footprint. The decisive factor is that each project
fits the brand while continuing to offer guests prime locations and the
consistently high level of quality associated with Motel One.
The hotels will be renovated while remaining in operation. As part of the
acquisition, the Motel One Group will take over the employees of the Flemings
Hotels. The properties will remain in the ownership of their current owners. The
transactions are subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities.
About Motel One Group
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Munich, Motel One has received numerous
awards for its innovative concept and is regarded as the pioneer of the budget
design hotel segment. As of June 2025, the company operates 100 hotels with a
total of 28,197 rooms across 13 countries. Motel One stands for a unique
combination of fair prices, stylish design, and exceptional comfort, setting new
standards in the budget design hotel category. The hotels are characterized by
their central locations, modern rooms with high-quality amenities, and inviting
public areas featuring sophisticated design and art. In 2022, Motel One GmbH
launched its second lifestyle brand, The Cloud One Hotels.
Contact:
Motel One
Inken Mende
Director Corporate Communications & PR
Tegernseer Landstraße 165, 81539 München
Tel.: +49 89665025-818
E-Mail: mailto:imende@motel-one.com
Internet: http://www.motel-one.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/31948/6131785
OTS: Motel One GmbH
Autor folgen