The Platform Group Boosts 2026 Forecast to €1B Sales with Pharma Acquisitions
The Platform Group AG is charting a path of robust growth, revising its 2026 sales forecast to EUR 1 billion and EBITDA to EUR 70–80 million, fueled by strategic acquisitions and sector expansion.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has raised its 2026 sales forecast to EUR 1 billion and EBITDA to EUR 70–80 million.
- The previous sales forecast was over EUR 860 million, and the EBITDA forecast was over EUR 64 million.
- The increase is attributed to the majority acquisition of Apothekia GmbH and a 50% stake in the Contracta Group.
- The company plans further acquisitions in the Optics & Hearing sector, with transactions expected to close by the end of 2025.
- The "Service & Retail Goods" segment will be renamed "Pharma & Service Goods" following the expansion.
- Two additional companies in the Optics & Hearing segment are being acquired, generating single-digit million sales with an EBITDA margin of around 24%.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at The Platform Group is on 14.11.2025.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,2600EUR and was up +1,87 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,22 %
-2,13 %
-8,20 %
+0,88 %
+13,90 %
+126,39 %
-70,58 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte