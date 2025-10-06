The Platform Group Boosts 2026 Forecast to €1B Sales with Pharma Acquisitions

The Platform Group AG has raised its 2026 sales forecast to EUR 1 billion and EBITDA to EUR 70–80 million.

The previous sales forecast was over EUR 860 million, and the EBITDA forecast was over EUR 64 million.

The increase is attributed to the majority acquisition of Apothekia GmbH and a 50% stake in the Contracta Group.

The company plans further acquisitions in the Optics & Hearing sector, with transactions expected to close by the end of 2025.

The "Service & Retail Goods" segment will be renamed "Pharma & Service Goods" following the expansion.

Two additional companies in the Optics & Hearing segment are being acquired, generating single-digit million sales with an EBITDA margin of around 24%.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at The Platform Group is on 14.11.2025.

