BayWa AG Pulls 2025 Forecast Amid BayWa r.e. AG Concerns

BayWa AG has withdrawn its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2025 due to developments at BayWa r.e. AG.

The decision follows a review of the impact of changes in the regulatory framework for renewable energy promotion in the USA.

There are indications that the adjusted EBITDA of BayWa r.e. AG may be affected, particularly regarding the revaluation of ongoing projects.

The Board of Management no longer considers the previously communicated earnings forecasts for the Renewable Energies segment reliable.

Despite the withdrawal of the forecast, the Board remains confident in successfully restructuring the Group by the end of 2028.

The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at BayWa is on 13.11.2025.

The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 8,0050EUR and was down -2,67 % compared with the previous day.





