Heidelberg Pharma AG Boosts Outlook: Exciting New Guidance Revealed!

Heidelberg Pharma AG has updated its financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025 due to a focus on cost-saving measures.

Expected sales and other income for 2025 are now projected to be between EUR 7.5 million and EUR 9 million, down from EUR 9 million to EUR 11 million.

Operating expenses are anticipated to range from EUR 36 million to EUR 40 million, reduced from the previous estimate of EUR 40 million to EUR 45 million.

The expected operating result (EBIT) is now between EUR -28.5 million and EUR -31 million, compared to the earlier forecast of EUR -30 million to EUR -35 million.

Cash requirements for 2025 are estimated at EUR 14 million to EUR 17 million, significantly lower than the previously anticipated EUR 50 million to EUR 55 million.

Heidelberg Pharma's financing is secured until mid-2026 based on current planning and available funds.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Heidelberg Pharma is on 09.10.2025.

The price of Heidelberg Pharma at the time of the news was 3,1350EUR and was up +0,48 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,1100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,80 % since publication.





