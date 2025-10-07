    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsYASKAWA Electric AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu YASKAWA Electric
    Newron Pharmaceuticals, Northern Dynasty Minerals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Northern Dynasty Minerals +25,19 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Amkor Technology +9,61 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Westwater Resources +8,44 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 YASKAWA Electric -5,12 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Nippon Denki -5,63 % Hardware Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Aehr Test Systems -17,43 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 American Critical Minerals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 OHB Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt Forum Nachrichten
      Lynas Rare Earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Electro Optic Systems Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
      European Lithium Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Newron Pharmaceuticals 82 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 74 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 InnoCan Pharma Corporation 51 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 41 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 40 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Gold 37 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten




    Newron Pharmaceuticals, Northern Dynasty Minerals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.