Newron Pharmaceuticals, Northern Dynasty Minerals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|+25,19 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Amkor Technology
|+9,61 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|Westwater Resources
|+8,44 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|YASKAWA Electric
|-5,12 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Nippon Denki
|-5,63 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Aehr Test Systems
|-17,43 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|American Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|OHB
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Electro Optic Systems
|Elektrogeräte
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|82
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|74
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|51
|Pharmaindustrie
|Tesla
|41
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Silber
|40
|Rohstoffe
|Gold
|37
|Rohstoffe
Northern Dynasty Minerals
Wochenperformance: +53,20 %
Platz 1
Amkor Technology
Wochenperformance: +18,80 %
Platz 2
Westwater Resources
Wochenperformance: +52,72 %
Platz 3
YASKAWA Electric
Wochenperformance: +14,36 %
Platz 4
Nippon Denki
Wochenperformance: +3,87 %
Platz 5
Aehr Test Systems
Wochenperformance: -14,29 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,93 %
Platz 7
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: -2,52 %
Platz 8
OHB
Wochenperformance: +36,09 %
Platz 9
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +17,23 %
Platz 10
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: -22,90 %
Platz 11
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +43,94 %
Platz 12
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +29,05 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,93 %
Platz 14
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: +1,01 %
Platz 15
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +3,44 %
Platz 16
Silber
Wochenperformance: +3,06 %
Platz 17
Gold
Wochenperformance: +2,48 %
Platz 18
