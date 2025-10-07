DAX, Trilogy Metals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Trilogy Metals
|+204,71 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|BTQ Technologies
|+22,73 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Rekor Systems
|+22,58 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Apex Critical Metals Registered
|-11,11 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Hoegh Autoliners
|-11,38 %
|Verkehr
|🟥
|Aehr Test Systems
|-25,02 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Electro Optic Systems
|Elektrogeräte
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|254
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|74
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|66
|Pharmaindustrie
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|58
|Pharmaindustrie
|Tesla
|46
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Gold
|42
|Rohstoffe
Trilogy Metals
Wochenperformance: +228,29 %
Platz 1
BTQ Technologies
Wochenperformance: +31,62 %
Platz 2
Rekor Systems
Wochenperformance: +9,64 %
Platz 3
Apex Critical Metals Registered
Wochenperformance: +117,88 %
Platz 4
Hoegh Autoliners
Wochenperformance: -0,11 %
Platz 5
Aehr Test Systems
Wochenperformance: -14,29 %
Platz 6
Northern Dynasty Minerals
Wochenperformance: +53,20 %
Platz 7
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +28,92 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,93 %
Platz 9
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: -22,90 %
Platz 10
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +70,43 %
Platz 11
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +43,94 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,80 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,93 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +29,05 %
Platz 15
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: +1,01 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +3,44 %
Platz 17
Gold
Wochenperformance: +2,48 %
Platz 18
