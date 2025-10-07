USA is 'strategic asset' for wine with revenues of $10bn / Vinitaly analysis presented at Chicago event

Venezia (ots) - A sip of 'Italian-ness', a testament to a human and cultural

bond celebrated at the table, but also an economic asset for both sides of the

Atlantic, which has been put to the test by the 15% tariffs in effect since

August .



This is what was discussed on Monday at Vinitaly.USA during the wine2wine

Business Forum in Chicago.





According to an analysis by the UIV-Vinitaly Observatory, while the Italian

companies have an annual turnover of over 2.2 billion dollars, the figure rises

to over 10 billion dollars for their US trade partners.



"Italian wine is not only a symbol of food and wine excellence, it is also an

economic pillar of relations between Italy and the US," explained Federico

Bricolo, the president of Veronafiere centre that hosts the Vinitaly fair.



According to data from the UIV-Vinitaly Observatory, although the majority of

wine consumed in the US is produced domestically (70% of the volume consumed),

Italian wine is top with a market share of 38%, followed at a distance by

Australian, New Zealand, French, and Chilean wines.



Every dollar spent on Italian and European wine generates $4.50 in value for the

US economy.



According to data from the Vinaty international wine importer and distributor

search platform, over 1,000 wine importers operate in the US, many importing

Italian and European wines.



There are the same number of distributors and wholesalers, as well as 2,000

retailers.



When it comes to the hospitality front, the Italian restaurant industry in the

US alone is worth $95 billion a year, according to IBISWorld, and features over

62,000 businesses.



And Italian wines are also crucial to the economy of all US restaurants, both in

terms of presence and consumer appreciation.



Prosecco, today's flagship product for Made in Italy wine, is present on 41% of

American menus, while Tuscan reds are also highly sought after. Imports of

Italian wine to the US reached nearly $2.3 billion in 2024, with 354 million

litres sold (470 million bottles).



These figures make the US the top market for the Italian wine ecosystem (which

is made up of 530,000 companies and 800,000 employees), with a share of 24% of

the total value of Italian exports.



Finally, according to Wine America's "2025 Economic Impact Report," the annual

impact (direct, indirect, and induced) of wine in the US is $144.4 billion,

almost $19 billion of which is generated by Italian wine.



Contact:



Carlo Alberto Delaini

Head of Corporate & Product Communication at Veronafiere

Email: mailto:delaini@veronafiere.it

Phone: 045.8298242-427;

Mobile phone: +39 3357367388

Web site: https://www.veronafiere.it/



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172296/6133048

OTS: veronafiere







