Aurubis Eyes Multimetal Expansion for Bigger Returns

Aurubis AG presents its revised strategy "Performance 2030: Forging resilience. Leading in multimetal" at Capital Market Day, focusing on multimetal growth and stronger returns.

The company aims to expand its competitive position as a leading multimetal producer and recycler, with a focus on sustainability and operational excellence.

Aurubis plans to increase its recycling capacity with a new multimetal recycling facility in Georgia, USA, marking its largest investment outside Europe.

Financial guidance for fiscal year 2025/26 includes operating EBITDA between €580 – 680 million, operating EBT between €300 – 400 million, and a dividend payout ratio of up to 30%.

The company is committed to a maximum net leverage of 3.0, an equity ratio above 40%, and a long-term ROCE target of 15%.

Aurubis emphasizes its role in meeting the global demand for metals driven by technological advancements and geopolitical shifts, leveraging its smelter network and recycling expertise.

