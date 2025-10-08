ABB's Major Robotics Sale to SoftBank Group

ABB Ltd has signed an agreement to divest its Robotics division to SoftBank Group for an enterprise value of $5.375 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-to-late 2026, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

ABB will use the proceeds from the divestment in line with its capital allocation principles, creating immediate value for shareholders.

The divestment will result in a non-operational pre-tax book gain of approximately $2.4 billion and expected cash proceeds of around $5.3 billion.

ABB Robotics, which has about 7,000 employees and generated $2.3 billion in revenue in 2024, will be reported as discontinued operations starting Q4 2025.

The deal reflects ABB's strategy to focus on its core strengths in electrification and automation, as there are limited synergies between ABB Robotics and its other businesses.

The next important date at ABB is on 16.10.2025.

The price of ABB at the time of the news was 62,91EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 65,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,80 % since publication.






