H1 Review and new CEO to foster turnaround; chg. est & PT.

Following the H1 results and the first months of the new CEO Richardson, we take the opportunity to take a closer look at ASW. Here’s our view:

H1 results look worse than they are: Reported sales declined by 25% yoy to CHF 8.8m due to (1) reduced demand for subscriptions like “Prestige” and “Signature” memberships amid uncertainty around the Miles & More model change (sales of Subscriptions segment decreased by 9% yoy to CHF 7m) and (2) a strong comparable base, especially in the Services segment. Here H1’24 contained unusually high low-margin, non-recurring event-related sales (eNuW: CHF 2m), as well as positive one-offs from the resolution of the legal dispute with “MAG of Life” to the tune of CHF 0.5m. Consequently, the segment sales of Services decreased to CHF 1.7m, down 58% yoy. However, if both positive one-offs are excluded, the underlying sales of the services segment actually increased by 9% yoy, showing the solid development happening at ASW. Consequently, H1 reported EBITDA declined as well and arrived at CHF 0.4m (-54% yoy, 4.9% margin). Mind you, H1 also includes a certain degree of CEO salary overlap and associated costs (e.g. headhunters) to the tune of CHF 0.2m (eNuW), which we regard as one-offs. On the other hand, this implies a solid performance in underlying EBITDA, which increased from CHF 0.4m in H1’24 to CHF 0.6m in H1’25, despite the drop in underlying sales.