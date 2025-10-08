Technotrans: Fast-Track Growth with 2030 Strategy!

technotrans SE aims for over €350 million in revenue and an EBIT margin of 9% to 12% by 2030 as part of its "Ready for Growth 2030" strategy.

The strategy focuses on sustainable value creation through attractive growth markets, a scalable business model, and operational excellence.

Key growth drivers include megatrends such as artificial intelligence, electrification, decarbonization, digitalization, and medical progress.

The company plans to strengthen its position as a global leader in thermal management solutions across its four divisions: Print, Energy Management, Plastics, and HealthCare & Analytics.

Sustainability is integral to the strategy, with a commitment to reducing CO₂ emissions and achieving climate neutrality by 2050 across the entire value chain.

technotrans emphasizes a combination of strategic focus, operational excellence, and financial strength to ensure profitable growth and attractive long-term returns for shareholders.

The next important date, Capital Markets Day at Technotrans is on 08.10.2025.

The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 34,40EUR and was down -3,10 % compared with the previous day.






