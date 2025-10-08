swissnet AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft):...

08.10.2025 / 11:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: swissnet AG

ISIN: CH0451123589



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 08.10.2025

Target price: 23.50

Last rating change:

Analyst: Sebastian Droste



Strong H1 figures - Swissnet accelerates international expansion

On September 30, Swissnet released strong H1 2025 results, showing strong revenue growth (91.4% yoy), above our expectation, supported by acquisitions, SaaS momentum, higher hardware sales, and international wins. Adj. EBITDA increased by 100% yoy, supported by scale and strong SaaS growth. On September 23, Swissnet had already held a conference call where management presented the international expansion strategy of the group and reported on current corporate developments in the MENA and APAC regions. The company reiterated its positioning as a one-stop provider for digital transformation, spanning SaaS solutions such as location-based marketing and the Lokalee AI concierge platform, ICT infrastructure, and managed services, with a strong base in the DACH region and rapid traction internationally. Key customer wins in hospitality and retail underline Swissnet's ability to leverage global partnerships and replicate projects across geographies, while recurring revenues now account for around 75% of the business, ensuring visibility and resilience. For 2025, management confirmed guidance of CHF 28-30m in revenues and CHF 5.5-6.0m EBITDA, implying around 30% organic growth. We consider the investment case intact given the accelerating internationalization, high recurring revenue share, and strong pipeline in fast-growing regions. We increase our estimates accordingly and therefore raise our target price to EUR 23.50. Recommendation remains Buy.

You can download the research here:

https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=e2fba30603d5f039d28c942151254ec6

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



Contact for questions:

Quirin Privatbank AG

Institutionelles Research

Schillerstraße 20

60313 Frankfurt am Main

research@quirinprivatbank.de

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur beaconsmind Aktie Die beaconsmind Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,78 % und einem Kurs von 6,475 auf Lang & Schwarz (08. Oktober 2025, 11:58 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der beaconsmind Aktie um -6,88 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +2,80 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von beaconsmind bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 54,94 Mio..



