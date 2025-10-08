    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsbeaconsmind AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu beaconsmind

    Original-Research

    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    swissnet AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft):...

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Starke H1-Zahlen: Umsatzwachstum 91,4% yoy.
    • Internationale Expansion: Fokus auf MENA und APAC.
    • Zielpreis erhöht auf 23,50 EUR, Empfehlung bleibt Kauf.
    Original-Research - swissnet AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft):...
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ^
    Original-Research: swissnet AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

    08.10.2025 / 11:56 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to swissnet AG

    Company Name: swissnet AG
    ISIN: CH0451123589

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 08.10.2025
    Target price: 23.50
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Sebastian Droste

    Strong H1 figures - Swissnet accelerates international expansion

    On September 30, Swissnet released strong H1 2025 results, showing strong revenue growth (91.4% yoy), above our expectation, supported by acquisitions, SaaS momentum, higher hardware sales, and international wins. Adj. EBITDA increased by 100% yoy, supported by scale and strong SaaS growth. On September 23, Swissnet had already held a conference call where management presented the international expansion strategy of the group and reported on current corporate developments in the MENA and APAC regions. The company reiterated its positioning as a one-stop provider for digital transformation, spanning SaaS solutions such as location-based marketing and the Lokalee AI concierge platform, ICT infrastructure, and managed services, with a strong base in the DACH region and rapid traction internationally. Key customer wins in hospitality and retail underline Swissnet's ability to leverage global partnerships and replicate projects across geographies, while recurring revenues now account for around 75% of the business, ensuring visibility and resilience. For 2025, management confirmed guidance of CHF 28-30m in revenues and CHF 5.5-6.0m EBITDA, implying around 30% organic growth. We consider the investment case intact given the accelerating internationalization, high recurring revenue share, and strong pipeline in fast-growing regions. We increase our estimates accordingly and therefore raise our target price to EUR 23.50. Recommendation remains Buy.

    You can download the research here:
    https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=e2fba30603d5f039d28c942151254ec6 For additional information visit our website:
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    Contact for questions:
    Quirin Privatbank AG
    Institutionelles Research
    Schillerstraße 20
    60313 Frankfurt am Main
    research@quirinprivatbank.de
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2209986 08.10.2025 CET/CEST

    °

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur beaconsmind Aktie

    Die beaconsmind Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,78 % und einem Kurs von 6,475 auf Lang & Schwarz (08. Oktober 2025, 11:58 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der beaconsmind Aktie um -6,88 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +2,80 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von beaconsmind bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 54,94 Mio..






    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research swissnet AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft):... ^ Original-Research: swissnet AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 08.10.2025 / 11:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …