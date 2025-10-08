VPS Next
Smart Glasses with Eye-Tracking - Flexible Design, Strong Performance (FOTO)
Vienna (ots) - Viewpointsystem launches VPS Next, the third generation of its
eye-tracking smart glasses, designed for demanding environments such as training
and manufacturing.
For first responders, drivers, plant operators, or soldiers in the field, even a
missed signal, an unnoticed fault, or a momentary distraction can lead to
critical errors or serious risk. Eye-tracking reveals where the gaze goes, and
what is overlooked, where attention drifts, and how routines can create risks.
These insights unlock valuable opportunities for targeted training, safe
operations, efficient processes, and reliable remote support - in everyday
operations as well as under extreme conditions in the defense sector.
Viewpointsystem has brought eye-tracking technology out of the research lab and
into real-world applications, ensuring reliable performance even under
challenging conditions. The new VPS Next is lightweight and robust, offering
powerful features such as live streaming , real-time expert support , and
visualization of the user's focus of attention in the video stream - live and
clear for everyone involved.
"Our customers expect smart glasses that work smoothly and accurately even in
shifting light conditions, during dynamic movement, or when the glasses shift.
This has long been our benchmark. With VPS Next, we are raising the bar: an
all-new flexible design with up to three configurations, adapting seamlessly to
both tasks and users," says Nils Berger, CEO and founder of Viewpointsystem.
"This flexibility makes all the difference in everyday use."
VPS Next: Tailored for Tasks and Teams
- Lightweight, adaptable design: Starting at just 38 g, depending on
configuration, VPS Next glasses are exceptionally light. Rather than a rigid
one-size-fits-all approach, they provide multiple variants within a single,
adaptable design - ranging from certified safety glasses to a rimless,
lens-free model for an unobstructed view. This provides a secure and
comfortable fit, adaptable to different users and tasks.
- Ready to use: VPS Next is ready for immediate deployment and features
intuitive operation via a single multi-mode button on the frame.
- Streaming and live collaboration: Live video from the wearer's perspective can
be streamed wirelessly to any smartphone, laptop, or tablet, allowing any
number of experts worldwide to provide real-time support and communication via
audio and video. It's also possible to draw annotations directly into the live
stream.
- Live visualization of gaze: Eye-tracking data, including heatmaps and
fixations, can be recorded and automatically analyzed - or displayed directly
