    Smart Glasses with Eye-Tracking - Flexible Design, Strong Performance (FOTO)

    Vienna (ots) - Viewpointsystem launches VPS Next, the third generation of its
    eye-tracking smart glasses, designed for demanding environments such as training
    and manufacturing.

    For first responders, drivers, plant operators, or soldiers in the field, even a
    missed signal, an unnoticed fault, or a momentary distraction can lead to
    critical errors or serious risk. Eye-tracking reveals where the gaze goes, and
    what is overlooked, where attention drifts, and how routines can create risks.
    These insights unlock valuable opportunities for targeted training, safe
    operations, efficient processes, and reliable remote support - in everyday
    operations as well as under extreme conditions in the defense sector.

    Viewpointsystem has brought eye-tracking technology out of the research lab and
    into real-world applications, ensuring reliable performance even under
    challenging conditions. The new VPS Next is lightweight and robust, offering
    powerful features such as live streaming , real-time expert support , and
    visualization of the user's focus of attention in the video stream - live and
    clear for everyone involved.

    "Our customers expect smart glasses that work smoothly and accurately even in
    shifting light conditions, during dynamic movement, or when the glasses shift.
    This has long been our benchmark. With VPS Next, we are raising the bar: an
    all-new flexible design with up to three configurations, adapting seamlessly to
    both tasks and users," says Nils Berger, CEO and founder of Viewpointsystem.
    "This flexibility makes all the difference in everyday use."

    VPS Next: Tailored for Tasks and Teams

    - Lightweight, adaptable design: Starting at just 38 g, depending on
    configuration, VPS Next glasses are exceptionally light. Rather than a rigid
    one-size-fits-all approach, they provide multiple variants within a single,
    adaptable design - ranging from certified safety glasses to a rimless,
    lens-free model for an unobstructed view. This provides a secure and
    comfortable fit, adaptable to different users and tasks.
    - Ready to use: VPS Next is ready for immediate deployment and features
    intuitive operation via a single multi-mode button on the frame.
    - Streaming and live collaboration: Live video from the wearer's perspective can
    be streamed wirelessly to any smartphone, laptop, or tablet, allowing any
    number of experts worldwide to provide real-time support and communication via
    audio and video. It's also possible to draw annotations directly into the live
    stream.
    - Live visualization of gaze: Eye-tracking data, including heatmaps and
    fixations, can be recorded and automatically analyzed - or displayed directly
