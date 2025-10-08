Smart Glasses with Eye-Tracking - Flexible Design, Strong Performance (FOTO)

Vienna (ots) - Viewpointsystem launches VPS Next, the third generation of its

eye-tracking smart glasses, designed for demanding environments such as training

and manufacturing.



For first responders, drivers, plant operators, or soldiers in the field, even a

missed signal, an unnoticed fault, or a momentary distraction can lead to

critical errors or serious risk. Eye-tracking reveals where the gaze goes, and

what is overlooked, where attention drifts, and how routines can create risks.

These insights unlock valuable opportunities for targeted training, safe

operations, efficient processes, and reliable remote support - in everyday

operations as well as under extreme conditions in the defense sector.





Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte Was ist möglich bei TOYOTA? Toyota -0,73 % Aktie 0 Aufrufe heute handwerker22 01.01.25, 08:41

Viewpointsystem has brought eye-tracking technology out of the research lab andinto real-world applications, ensuring reliable performance even underchallenging conditions. The new VPS Next is lightweight and robust, offeringpowerful features such as live streaming , real-time expert support , andvisualization of the user's focus of attention in the video stream - live andclear for everyone involved."Our customers expect smart glasses that work smoothly and accurately even inshifting light conditions, during dynamic movement, or when the glasses shift.This has long been our benchmark. With VPS Next, we are raising the bar: anall-new flexible design with up to three configurations, adapting seamlessly toboth tasks and users," says Nils Berger, CEO and founder of Viewpointsystem."This flexibility makes all the difference in everyday use."VPS Next: Tailored for Tasks and Teams- Lightweight, adaptable design: Starting at just 38 g, depending onconfiguration, VPS Next glasses are exceptionally light. Rather than a rigidone-size-fits-all approach, they provide multiple variants within a single,adaptable design - ranging from certified safety glasses to a rimless,lens-free model for an unobstructed view. This provides a secure andcomfortable fit, adaptable to different users and tasks.- Ready to use: VPS Next is ready for immediate deployment and featuresintuitive operation via a single multi-mode button on the frame.- Streaming and live collaboration: Live video from the wearer's perspective canbe streamed wirelessly to any smartphone, laptop, or tablet, allowing anynumber of experts worldwide to provide real-time support and communication viaaudio and video. It's also possible to draw annotations directly into the livestream.- Live visualization of gaze: Eye-tracking data, including heatmaps andfixations, can be recorded and automatically analyzed - or displayed directly