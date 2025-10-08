Beaconsmind: Quirin Ups Target to €23.50; 'Buy' Ratings Hold Steady

Quirin has increased the price target for Swissnet Group shares from EUR 21.00 to EUR 23.50, while First Berlin and Nuways maintain their targets at EUR 19.00 and EUR 20.00, respectively, and all rate the shares as "Buy".

Swissnet Group's H1 2025 performance was strong, with revenues nearly doubling year-on-year to CHF 11.3MM and recurring revenues making up 77% of the total.

Adjusted EBITDA also doubled to CHF 2.3MM, with a 20% margin, highlighting SaaS-driven growth, improved profitability, and international expansion.

Swissnet International is a key growth catalyst, with significant contracts signed in the MENA and APAC regions, and the integration of Swissnet ICT and Lokalee enhancing cross-selling opportunities.

Swissnet Group specializes in location-based marketing software, Wi-Fi infrastructure, and guest hotspots, serving sectors like retail, hospitality, healthcare, and public services.

The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment, with more information available on their website.

The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresabschluss 1H 2025" to English is "Half-year financial statement 1H 2025.", at beaconsmind is on 31.10.2025.

The price of beaconsmind at the time of the news was 6,4500EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,4750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,39 % since publication.





