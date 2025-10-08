SBF AG's Strong H1 2025 Performance Captivates Market Attention
SBF AG faced a mixed H1 2025, with revenue at EUR 21.9 million and EBITDA climbing to EUR 0.5 million, driven by strategic efficiencies and segment-specific performances.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- SBF AG reported group revenue of EUR 21.9 million in H1 2025, slightly down from EUR 22.9 million in H1 2024, attributed to delays in customer orders.
- EBITDA increased to EUR 0.5 million in H1 2025, up from EUR 0.1 million in H1 2024, due to restructuring measures and efficiency improvements.
- The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting revenue between EUR 43 to 46 million and EBITDA between EUR 1.5 to 2.5 million.
- In the "Rolling Stock" segment, sales rose by 19% to EUR 11 million, supported by a high order backlog despite customer postponements.
- The "Public and Industrial Lighting" segment generated EUR 4.5 million, below expectations, impacted by a sluggish industrial economy and weaker order intake.
- The "Sensor Technology and Electromechanics" segment maintained stable revenue at EUR 7 million, with positive earnings measures expected to enhance future growth.
The price of SBF at the time of the news was 6,3750EUR and was down -1,54 % compared with the previous day.
-4,62 %
+3,15 %
-24,28 %
-12,08 %
+168,44 %
+11,02 %
-89,32 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte