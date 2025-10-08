DAX, I-MAB & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|I-MAB
|+23,94 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Diginex
|+16,43 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|AST SpaceMobile Registered (A)
|+14,73 %
|Telekommunikation
|🟥
|Penguin Solutions Incorporation
|-18,53 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|-20,35 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Esperion Therapeutics
|-20,66 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|AIXTRON
|Halbleiter
|ITM Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Intellego Technologies
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|217
|-
|🥈
|POET Technologies
|95
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Gold
|86
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|86
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|63
|Pharmaindustrie
|Silber
|62
|Rohstoffe
I-MAB
Wochenperformance: +26,79 %
Platz 1
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +75,04 %
Platz 2
AST SpaceMobile Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +40,83 %
Platz 3
Penguin Solutions Incorporation
Wochenperformance: -10,71 %
Platz 4
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: -13,55 %
Platz 5
Esperion Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -7,89 %
Platz 6
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +74,04 %
Platz 7
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +75,04 %
Platz 8
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +37,79 %
Platz 9
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: -1,67 %
Platz 10
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +23,80 %
Platz 11
Intellego Technologies
Wochenperformance: -38,01 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,42 %
Platz 13
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +61,95 %
Platz 14
Gold
Wochenperformance: +4,27 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +22,83 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +33,10 %
Platz 17
Silber
Wochenperformance: +4,22 %
Platz 18
