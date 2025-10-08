    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEsperion Therapeutics AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Esperion Therapeutics
    DAX, I-MAB & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 I-MAB +23,94 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Diginex +16,43 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 AST SpaceMobile Registered (A) +14,73 % Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Penguin Solutions Incorporation -18,53 % Halbleiter Nachrichten
    🟥 Sunrise Energy Metals -20,35 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Esperion Therapeutics -20,66 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Critical Metals Corporation Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Diginex Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Quantum eMotion Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      AIXTRON Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
      ITM Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      Intellego Technologies Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 217 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 POET Technologies 95 Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Gold 86 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 86 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals 63 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 62 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten




    Autor
    Markt Bote
    0 Follower
    Markt Bote ist ein Autor von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte zu aktuellen Marktbewegungen. Im Fokus stehen Tops und Flops, Branchentrends und Impulse aus der Community. Ob Tech-Aktien, Rohstoffe oder Krypto – die Beiträge sind kurz, prägnant und regen zur Diskussion an, sodass Leser schnell einen Überblick gewinnen und eigene Marktideen entwickeln können.
    DAX, I-MAB & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.