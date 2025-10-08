DEAG's €75M Bond 2025/2029 Fully Subscribed Amid High Demand
DEAG's bond issuance marks a pivotal moment, driving growth and innovation in Europe's live entertainment scene.
Foto: gaborsieto - stock.adobe.com
- DEAG successfully placed its 2025/2029 Corporate Bond with a volume of EUR 75 million, which was significantly oversubscribed.
- The bond has an annual fixed interest rate of 7.75% and will be used to refinance the 2023/2026 Corporate Bond, support growth, and reduce minority interests in investments.
- DEAG plans to intensify its Buy & Build strategy and has recently acquired a majority stake in the ROCKHARZ Festival, the largest Rock & Metal Festival in Eastern Germany.
- DEAG expects a significant improvement in EBITDA for 2025, with continued moderate revenue growth, and will host events featuring artists like Simply Red and Hans Zimmer.
- The bond issue was managed by Pareto Securities AS and B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Aktiengesellschaft, with trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange scheduled to commence on 9 October 2025.
- DEAG, founded in 1978, is a leading provider of Live Entertainment in Europe, organizing over 6,000 live events annually and selling more than 10 million tickets through its platforms.
