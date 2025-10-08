STEICO SE Adjusts 2025 Revenue & Earnings Forecast: Here's Why

STEICO SE has updated its revenue and earnings forecast for 2025 based on current business figures.

Revenue is now expected to be 1% to 3% above the previous year, corresponding to approximately €380 million to €388 million.

EBIT is projected to be between €30 million and €35 million, slightly adjusted from the previous forecast of €29 million to €35 million.

A production downtime in June 2025 led to increased delivery times, and market recovery in the second half of 2025 is less dynamic than expected.

STEICO is implementing a comprehensive efficiency program that positively impacts earnings, allowing the earnings forecast to be reconfirmed despite lower sales expectations.

Management expects STEICO to return to stronger growth in 2026, and the upward trend is not seen as being at risk.

The price of Steico at the time of the news was 23,275EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,90 % since publication.





