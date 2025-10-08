STEICO SE Adjusts 2025 Revenue & Earnings Forecast: Here's Why
STEICO SE revises its 2025 forecast, projecting modest revenue growth and stable earnings despite market challenges, with optimism for stronger growth in 2026.
- STEICO SE has updated its revenue and earnings forecast for 2025 based on current business figures.
- Revenue is now expected to be 1% to 3% above the previous year, corresponding to approximately €380 million to €388 million.
- EBIT is projected to be between €30 million and €35 million, slightly adjusted from the previous forecast of €29 million to €35 million.
- A production downtime in June 2025 led to increased delivery times, and market recovery in the second half of 2025 is less dynamic than expected.
- STEICO is implementing a comprehensive efficiency program that positively impacts earnings, allowing the earnings forecast to be reconfirmed despite lower sales expectations.
- Management expects STEICO to return to stronger growth in 2026, and the upward trend is not seen as being at risk.
The price of Steico at the time of the news was 23,275EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,90 % since publication.
+2,79 %
+0,43 %
-5,82 %
-1,68 %
-3,30 %
-50,21 %
-52,63 %
+260,71 %
+28,42 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte