Freenet Acquires mobilezone's German Business; Swiss Market in Focus

mobilezone holding ag has agreed to sell its German operations to freenet DLS GmbH, focusing on the Swiss domestic market moving forward.

The sale includes all German business activities, such as online sales platforms and B2B operations, with expected proceeds of around EUR 230 million.

Since entering the German market in 2015, mobilezone has invested EUR 183 million and achieved a cumulative EBIT of approximately EUR 250 million.

The company plans to use the sale proceeds for inorganic growth in Switzerland and debt reduction, while maintaining an attractive dividend policy.

Mobilezone aims to compensate for the EBITDA and cash flow reduction from the sale through growth strategies, targeting an EBITDA of CHF 70 million by 2028.

The transaction is pending approval from the Bundeskartellamt, with completion expected by the end of 2025.

