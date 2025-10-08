freenet expands in Germany with mobilezone buy, MediaMarkt deal

freenet AG strengthens its position in the German mobile market by acquiring mobilezone Deutschland and extends its exclusive partnership with MediaMarktSaturn for another 5 years.

In 2024, mobilezone Deutschland gained and retained over one million customers through brands like sparhandy.de.

The acquisition includes 100% of the shares in mobilezone Deutschland GmbH and its subsidiaries, with a purchase price of approximately EUR 230 million, subject to antitrust approvals.

mobilezone Deutschland is a leading independent telecommunications provider in Germany, with revenues of almost EUR 780 million and EBITDA of approximately EUR 30 million in 2024.

The acquisition will be financed through committed credit lines, aligning with freenet's value-oriented capital allocation strategy.

The extended partnership with MediaMarktSaturn secures freenet's exclusive distribution rights for its own tariffs and other mobile products in all MediaMarkt and Saturn stores in Germany.

