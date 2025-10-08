    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    RBC belässt Airbus auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 220 Euro

    • RBC belässt Airbus auf "Outperform" mit 220 Euro.
    • Starker September stärkt Vertrauen in Auslieferungen.
    • Prognose: Rund 820 Flugzeuge in diesem Jahr.
    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com

    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Airbus nach Auslieferungszahlen für September auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 220 Euro belassen. Ken Herbert sprach in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Einschätzung von einem starken Quartals-Schlussspurt. Dieser stärke das Vertrauen in die Fähigkeit des Unternehmens, seine Prognose von rund 820 ausgelieferten Flugzeugen in diesem Jahr zu erreichen./rob/la/he

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.10.2025 / 13:08 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.10.2025 / 13:08 / EDT

    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
