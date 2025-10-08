Gerresheimer: Adjusting 2025 Outlook Amid Slower Market Growth

Gerresheimer AG is adjusting its guidance for the financial year 2025 due to lower business performance and slower market growth.

Revenue for Q3 2025 was EUR 560.7 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 103.4 million and an organic revenue growth of -1.2%.

The company now expects organic revenue to decline by -4% to -2% for 2025, down from a previous forecast of 0% to 2% growth.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is now projected to be around 18.5% to 19%, reduced from the previous estimate of around 20%.

Gerresheimer is implementing a comprehensive transformation program to reduce costs and improve performance, including selective investment planning and optimization of the global production network.

A conference call regarding the preliminary results will be held on October 9, 2025, with the quarterly statement to be published on October 10, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Gerresheimer is on 10.10.2025.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 36,12EUR and was down -3,45 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,62EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,15 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.887,78PKT (+0,03 %).





