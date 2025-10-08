Gerresheimer: Adjusting 2025 Outlook Amid Slower Market Growth
Gerresheimer AG adjusts its 2025 forecast amid slower market growth, with Q3 revenues at EUR 560.7 million. A strategic transformation aims to counter a projected 2% to 4% revenue decline.
- Gerresheimer AG is adjusting its guidance for the financial year 2025 due to lower business performance and slower market growth.
- Revenue for Q3 2025 was EUR 560.7 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 103.4 million and an organic revenue growth of -1.2%.
- The company now expects organic revenue to decline by -4% to -2% for 2025, down from a previous forecast of 0% to 2% growth.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin is now projected to be around 18.5% to 19%, reduced from the previous estimate of around 20%.
- Gerresheimer is implementing a comprehensive transformation program to reduce costs and improve performance, including selective investment planning and optimization of the global production network.
- A conference call regarding the preliminary results will be held on October 9, 2025, with the quarterly statement to be published on October 10, 2025.
