Gerresheimer Adjusts Guidance Amid Slower Market Growth

Gerresheimer AG adjusts its 2025 guidance due to slower market growth and disappointing business performance.

Preliminary results for the first nine months of 2025 show revenues increased by 14.6% but organic revenues declined by 1.8%.

The company expects an organic revenue decline of -2% to -4% for the full year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin around 18.5% to 19%.

Demand remains subdued in the cosmetics and oral liquids segments, impacting overall performance.

A transformation program has been initiated to enhance performance, reduce costs, and improve free cash flow.

The separation of the Moulded Glass business is on track, with plans to establish it as an independent division by 2026.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Gerresheimer is on 10.10.2025.

