Gerresheimer Adjusts Guidance Amid Slower Market Growth
Gerresheimer AG revises its 2025 outlook amid slower market growth and underwhelming performance, initiating strategic changes to navigate challenges and prepare for future independence of its Moulded Glass division.
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
- Gerresheimer AG adjusts its 2025 guidance due to slower market growth and disappointing business performance.
- Preliminary results for the first nine months of 2025 show revenues increased by 14.6% but organic revenues declined by 1.8%.
- The company expects an organic revenue decline of -2% to -4% for the full year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin around 18.5% to 19%.
- Demand remains subdued in the cosmetics and oral liquids segments, impacting overall performance.
- A transformation program has been initiated to enhance performance, reduce costs, and improve free cash flow.
- The separation of the Moulded Glass business is on track, with plans to establish it as an independent division by 2026.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Gerresheimer is on 10.10.2025.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.887,78PKT (+0,03 %).
-7,19 %
+5,37 %
-9,44 %
-22,78 %
-52,23 %
-30,49 %
-61,72 %
-44,13 %
-21,09 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte