Heidelberg Pharma's Bold Moves in 2025's First 9 Months

Leading ADC candidate HDP-101 shows favorable safety and tolerability, with clinical trials progressing into the ninth cohort at an increased dose of 175 µg/kg.

Due to a delay in a significant milestone payment, Heidelberg Pharma is implementing extensive cost-saving measures, including a 75% workforce reduction and a focus on the HDP-101 project.

New clinical data for HDP-101 presented at the International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting shows initial objective efficacy in several patients from cohort 8.

Heidelberg Pharma's financial outlook for 2025 has been adjusted, with expected sales and other income between EUR 7.5 million and EUR 9 million, and operating expenses between EUR 36 million and EUR 40 million.

The company is strategically focusing on HDP-101, pausing the HDP-102 program, and seeking partners for HDP-103 development outside China.

Heidelberg Pharma reported a net loss of EUR 21.1 million for the first nine months of 2025, with cash reserves of EUR 22.9 million at the end of the third quarter.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Heidelberg Pharma is on 09.10.2025.

The price of Heidelberg Pharma at the time of the news was 3,1200EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





