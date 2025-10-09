Agrana Beteiligungs: Strong Performance Boosts Forecast

AGRANA expects EBIT for the 2025|26 financial year to increase to between €45 million and €60 million, despite a challenging market for starch and sugar.

The company reported a 50.5% decline in operating profit (EBIT) to €28 million in the first half of 2025|26, with revenue decreasing by 9.1% to €1.69 billion.

The Food & Beverage Solutions segment performed strongly, contributing positively to the overall EBIT, while the Sugar and Starch segments faced significant challenges.

AGRANA's net financial items showed a slight increase in expenses to €19.7 million, and profit for the period dropped to €1.1 million from €23.5 million in the previous year.

The Agricultural Commodities & Specialities (ACS) segments reported mixed results, with the Starch segment's EBIT falling to €3.1 million and the Sugar segment experiencing a loss of €36.3 million.

For the full financial year, AGRANA anticipates a moderate decrease in group revenue and plans to invest approximately €100 million, significantly below the previous year's levels.

