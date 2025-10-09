Almonty Industries, Wolfspeed & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Wolfspeed
|+11,83 %
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|Diginex
|+10,80 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|GoldMining
|+9,54 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|IHI
|-5,62 %
|Maschinenbau
|🟥
|NOVONIX
|-5,71 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Gerresheimer
|-7,93 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|American Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Gerresheimer
|Gesundheitswesen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|133
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|99
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Gold
|90
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|66
|Pharmaindustrie
|Silber
|65
|Rohstoffe
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|60
|Pharmaindustrie
