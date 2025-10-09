Porsche AG Thrives: Strong Deliveries Amid Tough Market Conditions

Porsche delivered 212,509 cars globally in the first nine months of 2025, with 35.2% being electrified vehicles.

Almost 25% of deliveries were fully electric, while 12.1% were plug-in hybrids.

The Macan saw an 18% increase in sales, making it the best-selling model line.

North America remains the largest sales region with a 5% increase, while Overseas and Emerging Markets achieved record deliveries.

Sales in China decreased by 26% due to challenging market conditions and intense competition.

Porsche is focusing on individualization and expanding its Sonderwunsch and Exclusive Manufaktur programs to meet customer demand.

The next important date, The text "Pre-Close Call Q3" is already in English. It refers to a meeting or discussion that takes place before the closing of the third quarter (Q3) financial period., at Porsche AG is on 10.10.2025.

The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 42,66EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,67EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.867,37PKT (-0,07 %).





