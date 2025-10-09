    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    comforte AG Unveils TAMUNIO: Future-Proof Your Data Security

    comforte AG introduces TAMUNIO, a cutting-edge platform unifying data security to mitigate risks, drive innovation, and optimize costs for enterprises globally.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • comforte AG has launched TAMUNIO, a unified data security platform designed to reduce risk, accelerate innovation with Cloud and AI, and optimize operational costs for large enterprises.
    • TAMUNIO integrates comforte's existing product portfolio with new capabilities to manage digital challenges, focusing on data security amid increasing cyber-attacks and regulatory scrutiny.
    • The platform features automated data discovery, classification, and protection using tokenization and format-preserving encryption, along with Data Sovereignty Zones for secure data processing.
    • TAMUNIO offers advanced data-centric protection, quantum-safe cryptography, confidential compute, AI-powered data discovery, and centralized monitoring to enhance security and compliance.
    • For AI, TAMUNIO de-identifies sensitive data before model training and allows AI operations within Sovereignty Zones to protect critical information.
    • TAMUNIO is available globally, aiming to unlock new revenue streams, drive innovation, and streamline compliance while reducing costs and enhancing security in complex IT environments.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
