comforte AG Unveils TAMUNIO: Future-Proof Your Data Security
comforte AG introduces TAMUNIO, a cutting-edge platform unifying data security to mitigate risks, drive innovation, and optimize costs for enterprises globally.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- comforte AG has launched TAMUNIO, a unified data security platform designed to reduce risk, accelerate innovation with Cloud and AI, and optimize operational costs for large enterprises.
- TAMUNIO integrates comforte's existing product portfolio with new capabilities to manage digital challenges, focusing on data security amid increasing cyber-attacks and regulatory scrutiny.
- The platform features automated data discovery, classification, and protection using tokenization and format-preserving encryption, along with Data Sovereignty Zones for secure data processing.
- TAMUNIO offers advanced data-centric protection, quantum-safe cryptography, confidential compute, AI-powered data discovery, and centralized monitoring to enhance security and compliance.
- For AI, TAMUNIO de-identifies sensitive data before model training and allows AI operations within Sovereignty Zones to protect critical information.
- TAMUNIO is available globally, aiming to unlock new revenue streams, drive innovation, and streamline compliance while reducing costs and enhancing security in complex IT environments.
