Alzchem's Creapure & FC Bayern Basketball Team Up for New Season

Alzchem and FC Bayern Basketball have extended their collaboration for a second season, with Alzchem's Creapure brand as the official creatine partner.

Creapure is known for its high purity and quality in sports nutrition and is the only Western-produced creatine, emphasizing "Made in Germany" production.

The collaboration includes support for FC Bayern Basketball in the EuroLeague, BBL, and Cup, along with joint marketing efforts to highlight sports nutrition's importance.

Creapure will be featured in communications at the new SAP Garden and on FCBB's social media, offering insights into sports nutrition.

Alzchem is a leading specialty chemicals company, providing sustainable solutions and supporting various industries, including human and animal nutrition.

In 2024, Alzchem generated sales of €554.2 million and an EBITDA of €105.3 million, with operations in Germany, Sweden, the US, China, and England.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 154,80EUR and was up +3,34 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 154,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.515,88PKT (+0,72 %).





