Outlook for German-British trade at its most positive since Brexit
72% of German companies expect increased turnover
Berlin/London (ots) - Survey conducted by KPMG in Germany and the British
Chamber of Commerce in Germany (BCCG)
85% of German companies expect improved relations with the UK; 6 out of 10
companies want both governments to make efforts to facilitate trade; 43% see
security and defence as new areas of focus for cooperation between the two
countries
- Lasting optimism about turnover and investment: 48% of German companies expect
rising turnover in the German-British corridor for the current financial year
and as much as 72% by 2030. 31% plan to invest over EUR 5 million in the UK by
2030, with 8% planning to invest over EUR 100 million.
- Companies are encouraging their governments to facilitate trade cooperation
between the UK and Germany: 60% are asking the UK government to seek improved
trade relations with the EU and 43% would like to see trade restrictions
eased; 55% would like the German government to agree on improved trade
conditions with the United Kingdom.
- Growing business opportunities : 25% of respondents see tangible benefits for
their businessesfrom the trade agreements that the UK has recently
successfully renegotiated or is still negotiating (+17 percentage points
compared to 2024). 30% see opportunities in the UK's transforming industries
and in the comparatively less restrictive regulations.
- Cooperation in future-oriented fields : Digitalisation (45% of respondents),
security and defence (43%, +17 percentage points) and research (29%) dominate
the agenda.
- Post-Brexit day-to-day realities continue to weigh on the economy : the
introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system in 2025
affects 32% of companies, while changes to immigration rules affect 23%. The
import control system ("Border Target Operating Model"), introduced in 2024,
on the other hand, has now been absorbed and only affects 18% of companies
(down from 34% in the previous year).
A survey conducted by KPMG in Germany in collaboration with the British Chamber
of Commerce in Germany (BCCG) found that 85% of German companies expect the EU
and the United Kingdom to improve their relations, with 40% even anticipating
"significantly closer" cooperation. The seventh " German-British Business
Outlook 2025" thus confirms a clear trend reversal.
This reassessment is driven by geopolitical tensions: the protectionist and
unpredictable course of the US administration, coupled with the acute security
threats in Europe and worldwide are bringing German-British relations to the
fore. The UK-EU security and defence pact concluded in May 2025, and the
