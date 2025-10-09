72% of German companies expect increased turnover

Berlin/London (ots) - Survey conducted by KPMG in Germany and the BritishChamber of Commerce in Germany (BCCG)85% of German companies expect improved relations with the UK; 6 out of 10companies want both governments to make efforts to facilitate trade; 43% seesecurity and defence as new areas of focus for cooperation between the twocountries- Lasting optimism about turnover and investment: 48% of German companies expectrising turnover in the German-British corridor for the current financial yearand as much as 72% by 2030. 31% plan to invest over EUR 5 million in the UK by2030, with 8% planning to invest over EUR 100 million.- Companies are encouraging their governments to facilitate trade cooperationbetween the UK and Germany: 60% are asking the UK government to seek improvedtrade relations with the EU and 43% would like to see trade restrictionseased; 55% would like the German government to agree on improved tradeconditions with the United Kingdom.- Growing business opportunities : 25% of respondents see tangible benefits fortheir businessesfrom the trade agreements that the UK has recentlysuccessfully renegotiated or is still negotiating (+17 percentage pointscompared to 2024). 30% see opportunities in the UK's transforming industriesand in the comparatively less restrictive regulations.- Cooperation in future-oriented fields : Digitalisation (45% of respondents),security and defence (43%, +17 percentage points) and research (29%) dominatethe agenda.- Post-Brexit day-to-day realities continue to weigh on the economy : theintroduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system in 2025affects 32% of companies, while changes to immigration rules affect 23%. Theimport control system ("Border Target Operating Model"), introduced in 2024,on the other hand, has now been absorbed and only affects 18% of companies(down from 34% in the previous year).A survey conducted by KPMG in Germany in collaboration with the British Chamberof Commerce in Germany (BCCG) found that 85% of German companies expect the EUand the United Kingdom to improve their relations, with 40% even anticipating"significantly closer" cooperation. The seventh " German-British BusinessOutlook 2025" thus confirms a clear trend reversal.This reassessment is driven by geopolitical tensions: the protectionist andunpredictable course of the US administration, coupled with the acute securitythreats in Europe and worldwide are bringing German-British relations to thefore. The UK-EU security and defence pact concluded in May 2025, and the