    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    Outlook for German-British trade at its most positive since Brexit

    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    72% of German companies expect increased turnover

    Berlin/London (ots) - Survey conducted by KPMG in Germany and the British
    Chamber of Commerce in Germany (BCCG)

    85% of German companies expect improved relations with the UK; 6 out of 10
    companies want both governments to make efforts to facilitate trade; 43% see
    security and defence as new areas of focus for cooperation between the two
    countries

    - Lasting optimism about turnover and investment: 48% of German companies expect
    rising turnover in the German-British corridor for the current financial year
    and as much as 72% by 2030. 31% plan to invest over EUR 5 million in the UK by
    2030, with 8% planning to invest over EUR 100 million.
    - Companies are encouraging their governments to facilitate trade cooperation
    between the UK and Germany: 60% are asking the UK government to seek improved
    trade relations with the EU and 43% would like to see trade restrictions
    eased; 55% would like the German government to agree on improved trade
    conditions with the United Kingdom.
    - Growing business opportunities : 25% of respondents see tangible benefits for
    their businessesfrom the trade agreements that the UK has recently
    successfully renegotiated or is still negotiating (+17 percentage points
    compared to 2024). 30% see opportunities in the UK's transforming industries
    and in the comparatively less restrictive regulations.
    - Cooperation in future-oriented fields : Digitalisation (45% of respondents),
    security and defence (43%, +17 percentage points) and research (29%) dominate
    the agenda.
    - Post-Brexit day-to-day realities continue to weigh on the economy : the
    introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system in 2025
    affects 32% of companies, while changes to immigration rules affect 23%. The
    import control system ("Border Target Operating Model"), introduced in 2024,
    on the other hand, has now been absorbed and only affects 18% of companies
    (down from 34% in the previous year).

    A survey conducted by KPMG in Germany in collaboration with the British Chamber
    of Commerce in Germany (BCCG) found that 85% of German companies expect the EU
    and the United Kingdom to improve their relations, with 40% even anticipating
    "significantly closer" cooperation. The seventh " German-British Business
    Outlook 2025" thus confirms a clear trend reversal.

    This reassessment is driven by geopolitical tensions: the protectionist and
    unpredictable course of the US administration, coupled with the acute security
    threats in Europe and worldwide are bringing German-British relations to the
    fore. The UK-EU security and defence pact concluded in May 2025, and the
    Seite 1 von 4 



    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Outlook for German-British trade at its most positive since Brexit 72% of German companies expect increased turnover Survey conducted by KPMG in Germany and the British Chamber of Commerce in Germany (BCCG) 85% of German companies expect improved relations with the UK; 6 out of 10 companies want both governments to make efforts to facilitate trade; 43% see …