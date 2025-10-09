Letter of Intent for strategic partnership / Vaccentis and TrueMed join forces to advance cancer vaccine
Zurich (ots ZurichZurich) - Vaccentis, a Zurich based biotech company
specializing in the development of therapeutic protein-based tumor vaccines, has
signed a letter of intent with TrueMed, a leading commercialization partner.
Accelerating cancer vaccine against renal cell carcinoma
The aim of this letter of intent is to establish a strategic partnership that
will drive Vaccentis' strategic and operational development. The focus is on the
lead vaccine candidate VCC-001 and its platform technology. VCC-001 is a
promising individualized therapeutic vaccine for the adjuvant treatment of renal
cell carcinoma. The letter of intent states that TrueMed will support Vaccentis
with its already built infrastructure and continuous search for potential
strategic partnerships. Vaccentis grants exclusive rights for the
commercialization, sale, and distribution of VCC-001 and future pipeline
candidates in Israel for the duration of the agreement.
Combining Vaccentis' research and expertise and TrueMed's comprehensive
competence in business development, investor relations, and strategic alliances
is expected to significantly advance the next milestones for VCC-001.
Partnership with many joint opportunities
TrueMed and Vaccentis highly value their partnership and remain confident in the
mutual opportunities that this collaboration will provide.
"VCC-001 is a promising immune therapy approach with enormous potential to
fundamentally improve the treatment of cancer. With our many years of experience
in market launch and commercialization, as well as our large investor network,
we want to contribute to supporting Vaccentis in terms of research and
development and hopefully bring the vaccine to patients as soon as possible,"
say Arie Koren and Shmulik Berkovich, co-CEOs and founders of TrueMed.
Vaccentis also emphasizes the importance of the collaboration to come:
"TrueMed's support for our mission offers valuable opportunities to further
accelerate the development of our product candidate VCC-001 and tumor vaccine
platform technology. Gaining a sparring partner like TrueMed, which has years of
expertise and a large network in the health-related financial community, can
help us significantly in ensuring that the first patients will benefit from
VCC-001 soon," state Vaccentis CEO Martin Munte and Vaccentis Member of the
Board Patrik Grandits.
About Vaccentis
Vaccentis AG is a biotech and pharmaceutical company based in
Zurich/Switzerland. The Swiss pharmaceutical company specializes in the
development and manufacturing of individual cancer vaccines. The focus is on the
development of therapeutic individualized tumor vaccines produced from the
patient's own tumor - initially for renal cell carcinoma, with further
indications to follow. Approval for the EU and USA is expected in the coming
years. For further information, please visit https://vaccentis.com .
About TrueMed
TrueMed is a leading commercialization partner for rare disease and specialty
care therapies in Israel. The company provides global innovators with a
tailored, turnkey "port-to-patient" solutions, including early access, seamless
market entry and patient and care partner support.
TrueMed has successfully partnered with leading U.S. and EU companies, launching
locally some of the most innovative technologies, obtaining broad access, and
delivering complex therapies to patients in great need. For more information,
please visit www.TrueMedtx.com (http://www.truemedtx.com/) .
Contact:
Brandenstein Communications
+43 1 319 41 01-11
mailto:presse@brandensteincom.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181178/6134389
OTS: Vaccentis
