Letter of Intent for strategic partnership / Vaccentis and TrueMed join forces to advance cancer vaccine

The aim of this letter of intent is to establish a strategic partnership thatwill drive Vaccentis' strategic and operational development. The focus is on thelead vaccine candidate VCC-001 and its platform technology. VCC-001 is apromising individualized therapeutic vaccine for the adjuvant treatment of renalcell carcinoma. The letter of intent states that TrueMed will support Vaccentiswith its already built infrastructure and continuous search for potentialstrategic partnerships. Vaccentis grants exclusive rights for thecommercialization, sale, and distribution of VCC-001 and future pipelinecandidates in Israel for the duration of the agreement.Combining Vaccentis' research and expertise and TrueMed's comprehensivecompetence in business development, investor relations, and strategic alliancesis expected to significantly advance the next milestones for VCC-001.Partnership with many joint opportunitiesTrueMed and Vaccentis highly value their partnership and remain confident in themutual opportunities that this collaboration will provide."VCC-001 is a promising immune therapy approach with enormous potential tofundamentally improve the treatment of cancer. With our many years of experiencein market launch and commercialization, as well as our large investor network,we want to contribute to supporting Vaccentis in terms of research anddevelopment and hopefully bring the vaccine to patients as soon as possible,"say Arie Koren and Shmulik Berkovich, co-CEOs and founders of TrueMed.Vaccentis also emphasizes the importance of the collaboration to come:"TrueMed's support for our mission offers valuable opportunities to furtheraccelerate the development of our product candidate VCC-001 and tumor vaccineplatform technology. Gaining a sparring partner like TrueMed, which has years ofexpertise and a large network in the health-related financial community, canhelp us significantly in ensuring that the first patients will benefit fromVCC-001 soon," state Vaccentis CEO Martin Munte and Vaccentis Member of theBoard Patrik Grandits.About VaccentisVaccentis AG is a biotech and pharmaceutical company based inZurich/Switzerland. The Swiss pharmaceutical company specializes in thedevelopment and manufacturing of individual cancer vaccines. The focus is on thedevelopment of therapeutic individualized tumor vaccines produced from thepatient's own tumor - initially for renal cell carcinoma, with furtherindications to follow. Approval for the EU and USA is expected in the comingyears. For further information, please visit https://vaccentis.com .About TrueMedTrueMed is a leading commercialization partner for rare disease and specialtycare therapies in Israel. The company provides global innovators with atailored, turnkey "port-to-patient" solutions, including early access, seamlessmarket entry and patient and care partner support.TrueMed has successfully partnered with leading U.S. and EU companies, launchinglocally some of the most innovative technologies, obtaining broad access, anddelivering complex therapies to patients in great need. For more information,please visit www.TrueMedtx.com (http://www.truemedtx.com/) .Contact:Brandenstein Communications+43 1 319 41 01-11mailto:presse@brandensteincom.atAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181178/6134389OTS: Vaccentis