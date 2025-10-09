    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsZurich Insurance Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Zurich Insurance Group
    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Letter of Intent for strategic partnership / Vaccentis and TrueMed join forces to advance cancer vaccine

    Zurich (ots ZurichZurich) - Vaccentis, a Zurich based biotech company
    specializing in the development of therapeutic protein-based tumor vaccines, has
    signed a letter of intent with TrueMed, a leading commercialization partner.

    Accelerating cancer vaccine against renal cell carcinoma

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Zurich Insurance Group!
    Long
    495,39€
    Basispreis
    0,94
    Ask
    × 6,70
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    662,94€
    Basispreis
    0,93
    Ask
    × 6,70
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    The aim of this letter of intent is to establish a strategic partnership that
    will drive Vaccentis' strategic and operational development. The focus is on the
    lead vaccine candidate VCC-001 and its platform technology. VCC-001 is a
    promising individualized therapeutic vaccine for the adjuvant treatment of renal
    cell carcinoma. The letter of intent states that TrueMed will support Vaccentis
    with its already built infrastructure and continuous search for potential
    strategic partnerships. Vaccentis grants exclusive rights for the
    commercialization, sale, and distribution of VCC-001 and future pipeline
    candidates in Israel for the duration of the agreement.

    Combining Vaccentis' research and expertise and TrueMed's comprehensive
    competence in business development, investor relations, and strategic alliances
    is expected to significantly advance the next milestones for VCC-001.

    Partnership with many joint opportunities

    TrueMed and Vaccentis highly value their partnership and remain confident in the
    mutual opportunities that this collaboration will provide.

    "VCC-001 is a promising immune therapy approach with enormous potential to
    fundamentally improve the treatment of cancer. With our many years of experience
    in market launch and commercialization, as well as our large investor network,
    we want to contribute to supporting Vaccentis in terms of research and
    development and hopefully bring the vaccine to patients as soon as possible,"
    say Arie Koren and Shmulik Berkovich, co-CEOs and founders of TrueMed.

    Vaccentis also emphasizes the importance of the collaboration to come:
    "TrueMed's support for our mission offers valuable opportunities to further
    accelerate the development of our product candidate VCC-001 and tumor vaccine
    platform technology. Gaining a sparring partner like TrueMed, which has years of
    expertise and a large network in the health-related financial community, can
    help us significantly in ensuring that the first patients will benefit from
    VCC-001 soon," state Vaccentis CEO Martin Munte and Vaccentis Member of the
    Board Patrik Grandits.

    About Vaccentis

    Vaccentis AG is a biotech and pharmaceutical company based in
    Zurich/Switzerland. The Swiss pharmaceutical company specializes in the
    development and manufacturing of individual cancer vaccines. The focus is on the
    development of therapeutic individualized tumor vaccines produced from the
    patient's own tumor - initially for renal cell carcinoma, with further
    indications to follow. Approval for the EU and USA is expected in the coming
    years. For further information, please visit https://vaccentis.com .

    About TrueMed

    TrueMed is a leading commercialization partner for rare disease and specialty
    care therapies in Israel. The company provides global innovators with a
    tailored, turnkey "port-to-patient" solutions, including early access, seamless
    market entry and patient and care partner support.

    TrueMed has successfully partnered with leading U.S. and EU companies, launching
    locally some of the most innovative technologies, obtaining broad access, and
    delivering complex therapies to patients in great need. For more information,
    please visit www.TrueMedtx.com (http://www.truemedtx.com/) .

    Contact:

    Brandenstein Communications
    +43 1 319 41 01-11
    mailto:presse@brandensteincom.at

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181178/6134389
    OTS: Vaccentis


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Zurich Insurance Group - 579919 - CH0011075394

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Zurich Insurance Group. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Letter of Intent for strategic partnership / Vaccentis and TrueMed join forces to advance cancer vaccine Vaccentis, a Zurich based biotech company specializing in the development of therapeutic protein-based tumor vaccines, has signed a letter of intent with TrueMed, a leading commercialization partner. Accelerating cancer vaccine against renal cell …