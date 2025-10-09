DAX, Tilray Brands & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tilray Brands
|+27,40 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|+26,55 %
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Westwater Resources
|+23,48 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Ferrari
|-11,87 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|InnoCare Pharma
|-15,28 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Gerresheimer
|-17,63 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|POET Technologies
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Gerresheimer
|Gesundheitswesen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|337
|-
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|203
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|134
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|83
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|67
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gold
|50
|Rohstoffe
