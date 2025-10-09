Energiekontor Revises 2025 Earnings Outlook: What Investors Need to Know
Energiekontor AG faces financial adjustments for 2025 due to project delays and regulatory shifts, with earnings now expected to be significantly lower. Further details are available through their Investor Relations.
- Energiekontor AG has adjusted its earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year due to project delays in Germany and changes in conditions for British wind energy projects.
- The revised forecast predicts Group EBT in the range of 30 to 40 million euros, down from the previous forecast of 70 to 90 million euros.
- The delays are primarily due to project delays caused by authorities and changes in grid connection approvals in the UK, affecting the timing of earnings contributions.
- A significant portion of the earnings contributions from project sales originally planned for 2025 will now be postponed to the 2026 financial year.
- The key conditions for upcoming transactions are not expected to be met until after the turn of the year 2025/26.
The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 43,08EUR and was down -8,40 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.571,06PKT (+1,04 %).
