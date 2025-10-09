    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEnergiekontor AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Energiekontor
    Energiekontor Revises 2025 Earnings Outlook: What Investors Need to Know

    Energiekontor AG faces financial adjustments for 2025 due to project delays and regulatory shifts, with earnings now expected to be significantly lower. Further details are available through their Investor Relations.

    Foto: Energiekontor AG
    • Energiekontor AG has adjusted its earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year due to project delays in Germany and changes in conditions for British wind energy projects.
    • The revised forecast predicts Group EBT in the range of 30 to 40 million euros, down from the previous forecast of 70 to 90 million euros.
    • The delays are primarily due to project delays caused by authorities and changes in grid connection approvals in the UK, affecting the timing of earnings contributions.
    • A significant portion of the earnings contributions from project sales originally planned for 2025 will now be postponed to the 2026 financial year.
    • The key conditions for upcoming transactions are not expected to be met until after the turn of the year 2025/26.
    • Contact information for Energiekontor AG includes Julia Pschribülla and Kathrin Mateoschus for Investor & Public Relations, with further details available on their website.

    The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 43,08EUR and was down -8,40 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.571,06PKT (+1,04 %).


    Energiekontor

    ISIN:DE0005313506WKN:531350





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
