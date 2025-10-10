Silber, Critical Infrastructure Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|+13,11 %
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|+8,38 %
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares
|+7,88 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
|-8,52 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Levi Strauss & Registered (A)
|-8,86 %
|Textilindustrie
|🟥
|Pantoro Gold
|-9,14 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|POET Technologies
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Electro Optic Systems
|Elektrogeräte
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|198
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|185
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|122
|Rohstoffe
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|52
|Telekommunikation
|Gold
|46
|Rohstoffe
|Evotec
|37
|Biotechnologie
Platz 1
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: -9,84 %
Wochenperformance: -9,84 %
Platz 2
Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares
Wochenperformance: +1,52 %
Wochenperformance: +1,52 %
Platz 3
Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Platz 4
Levi Strauss & Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -7,02 %
Wochenperformance: -7,02 %
Platz 5
Pantoro Gold
Wochenperformance: -6,11 %
Wochenperformance: -6,11 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +104,55 %
Wochenperformance: +104,55 %
Platz 8
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +88,57 %
Wochenperformance: +88,57 %
Platz 9
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +34,06 %
Wochenperformance: +34,06 %
Platz 10
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +11,53 %
Wochenperformance: +11,53 %
Platz 11
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: -4,90 %
Wochenperformance: -4,90 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +5,81 %
Wochenperformance: +5,81 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -16,00 %
Wochenperformance: -16,00 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +32,50 %
Wochenperformance: +32,50 %
Platz 15
Platz 16
Gold
Wochenperformance: +3,41 %
Wochenperformance: +3,41 %
Platz 17
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +1,58 %
Wochenperformance: +1,58 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte