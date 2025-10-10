GRAMMER AG Q3 2025 Earnings Surpass Last Year's Figures

GRAMMER AG's earnings in Q3 2025 improved compared to the previous year, with operating EBIT increasing to EUR 14.3 million from EUR 8.3 million in Q3 2024.

Group revenues for Q3 2025 were EUR 433.2 million, down from EUR 472.9 million in Q3 2024.

The operating EBIT margin for Q3 2025 was 3.3%, adjusted for positive currency effects and reversals of restructuring provisions.

The earnings improvement is attributed to restructuring measures, the Top 10 program, and seasonal capacity adjustments.

GRAMMER AG's Executive Board confirms the full-year guidance for 2025, expecting revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 billion and operating EBIT of around EUR 60 million.

The outlook for GRAMMER Group is dependent on geopolitical developments, with potential risks from trade policy uncertainties such as tariffs.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Grammer is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 7,3000EUR and was up +5,42 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,1000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,74 % since publication.





