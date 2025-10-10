Palfinger's New Strategy Set to Boost Growth Ambitions

PALFINGER has introduced its "Reach Higher – Strategy 2030+" to strengthen its global market position and drive profitable growth.

The company aims for a revenue of more than EUR 3 billion, an EBIT margin of 12%, and a ROCE of 15% by 2030.

The strategy focuses on three directions: "Lifting Customer Value," "Balanced Profitable Growth," and "Execution Excellence."

PALFINGER is expanding its global service network and enhancing its product portfolio with innovative solutions.

The strategy emphasizes efficient processes, digitalization, and a strong corporate culture to achieve top performance.

PALFINGER employs around 12,350 people, operates 30 international manufacturing sites, and achieved a revenue of EUR 2.36 billion in 2024.

The next important date, Quartalsmitteilung (quarterly report), at Palfinger is on 27.10.2025.

The price of Palfinger at the time of the news was 35,90EUR and was up +0,28 % compared with the previous day.






