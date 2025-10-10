DAX, Applied Digital Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Applied Digital Corporation
|+32,28 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|NOVONIX
|+23,73 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|Bitfarms
|+20,79 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Venture Global Registered (A)
|-18,72 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Diginex
|-18,93 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Brookfield
|-33,22 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Uranium Energy
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|AIXTRON
|Halbleiter
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|287
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|196
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|158
|Gesundheitswesen
|Almonty Industries
|117
|Rohstoffe
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|58
|Telekommunikation
|Gold
|49
|Rohstoffe
