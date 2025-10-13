Deutsche Rohstoff: Salt Creek Boosts Powder River Basin Stake

Salt Creek Oil & Gas, a subsidiary of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, is expanding its non-operated investment in the Powder River Basin.

The company plans to invest approximately USD 40 million in 2026 for the development of 9 Niobrara wells.

Production from these wells is expected to commence in the summer of 2026.

Total investment by Salt Creek in the Powder River Basin will reach around USD 220 million.

Previous investments included a joint development announced in 2022 with an initial volume of USD 65 million and a second joint venture totaling 31 wells.

The drilling program aligns with Deutsche Rohstoff's 2026 guidance, projecting similar revenue and EBITDA levels as in fiscal year 2025.

